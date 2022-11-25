Life in the North Country: Fall Ride

We like to take a last motorcycle ride before tucking the bikes in for the winter, and it is that time of year. Again.
Rick has been riding since he was a kid. I was 45 when I got my license. It was something I just made up my mind I wanted to do after years of looking at the back of Rick’s helmet. I took a weekend riding class to learn and get experience. It was grueling, but it felt great to finish successfully.
We don’t like riding in the heat of summer. The “heat of summer” is not something I enjoy in most circumstances, but riding in the heat is particularly prickly: leather jacket and long pants do not mix well with summer humidity, but I won’t ride without them.
So, Rick and I prefer riding in the spring and fall. We have enjoyed a run along the river to Clayton, or just touring around the valley taking in the sites. When the autumn air is crisp and cool, we’ve cruised through the mountains to admire the reds and oranges and yellows of the Adirondacks.
A stop at Paul Smith’s visitor center is a nice break any time of year, and there is the inevitable pause at Donnelly’s for ice cream. Chocolate is, of course, my favorite, but any flavor will do. We might sit on the grass and contemplate the mountains across the road, or discuss our next destination.
We ride together but it is a solitary endeavor in many respects. I am alone on my bike with my thoughts. The hum of the tires on the road and the steady drone of the engine give me the opportunity to think and wonder and enjoy the scenery rolling by, and sing out loud at the top of my lungs. Yes, I sing as I roll along where no one can hear me, not even Rick. (I’m not sure he even knows about the singing. I guess I will find out.)
We got lucky after a few chilly and wet days in early October: a day near 70 degrees and no rain. We took the bikes out for one more ride, this time along the river and out to Barnhart Island. We watched a ship pass through Eisenhower Lock, and sat for a bit watching the river roll by the boat basin. There was no singing involved (not nearly secluded enough for that), but the trees were still a lovely red, and it was a beautiful fall day.
We rode back home and put the bikes in the shed. Rick will take the batteries out and we’ll remove the luggage and put the covers on. They will be waiting there for us in the spring.
