Life in the North Country: Four cars at Harper’s Falls trailhead

Is there a word for the “fear-of-not-finding-a-place-to-park?” I have this fear, and it is real.
We had driven to the trailhead for Harper’s Falls on the Downerville Road, a narrow dirt road through the woods in the Towns of Russell and Clare where there was once a nice little settlement called, appropriately, Downerville. My paternal grandmother had been born there.
Today, what remains of Downerville are some apple trees, a few stone fences, and a cemetery.
So — I did not expect to see FOUR CARS in the trailhead parking area that could only comfortably hold three.
I started to fuss about our “bad timing” and the “crowd” and “not-finding-a-place-to-park”.
Rick, with annoying reasonableness said, “Let’s eat our lunch in the truck, and maybe someone will leave, and we can take their parking spot.”
He drove down the road to a spot wide enough to turn the truck around and we went back and parked opposite the trailhead. We popped open the cooler to enjoy the sandwiches purchased at the Kunoco in Russell, and the bananas and water brought from home.
“Look,” Rick pointed toward the trail. A woman was coming out of the woods. She waved at us and got in the car closest to the road. Rick pulled ahead to get out of her way. She smiled and waved, and drove off. Rick maneuvered into the vacated spot.
As my “fear-of-not-finding-a-place-to-park” eased, another woman walked out of the woods, got in her truck and left.
Things were looking up. Just two vehicles left. Crowd subsiding.
We finished our lunch, grabbed fishing gear and camera equipment, and headed for the trail.
Before long we heard voices, and then saw a group of eight people, adults and children, walking toward us.
“Eight people,” I whispered. “That must be the last two cars. We’ll have the place to ourselves.”
And we did. Harper’s Falls tumbles 60 feet down a narrow channel of tortured bedrock pushed up at odd and intriguing angles. Rick fished the pool at the bottom, I clambered over rocks and logs and the foundation of a long abandoned building, taking pictures as I went.
Later that afternoon, when my legs had grown weary, the camera equipment had grown heavy, and Rick had caught and released various bass, shiners, and trout, we started our walk back out, tired and happy.
Half way back to the trailhead, we met a woman walking in with a very large dog on a leash.
As we drove away, I looked back at the one car in the parking area. Our timing had been perfect after all.
