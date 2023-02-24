Life in the North Country: North Country sensory experience

There are few experiences in life that engage all of the senses. But we, in the North Country, have a unique opportunity every year in late winter. First, is the smell of fresh wood as we bore a small tap hole into a maple tree. Then, if the weather is right, this is soon followed by the delightful boink, boink, boink of sap hitting the bottom of a metal bucket. As the bucket fills, we have the opportunity to try the taste of fresh sap. The very slightly sweet water is full of vital minerals from the earth. The next step, the boiling down, offers the vision of roiling clouds of steam. The steam smells sweet and mixed with the wood smoke from the fire, creates its own North Country perfume. And then comes the final reward of tasting fresh maple syrup.
I am, of course, talking about the old-fashioned backyard operation. It’s still a tradition among many North Country families. The chance to get outside for prolonged periods and to hang out with friends and family around a fire is a healing balm for the Winter Blues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.