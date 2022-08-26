Every trip to see my father-in-law has its interesting aspects, but this time he began reimagining his past. Perhaps it’s because at 95, imagining the future was a little too scary. Or perhaps this most recent quarantine for COVID-19 was so arduous that imagining a more grandiose past was a pleasant way to pass the time. Although he had no symptoms, he tested positive and was restricted to his room in the continuing care unit for 10 days.
The true part of his story was that he was in the Navy during World War II. He was 18-years-old and assigned to a mine sweeper. But this new story told of how he would dive down to cut the tethers of the mines which would then float to the surface. There they would be detonated by artillery from the ship. Not only was he a diver, but he taught a whole group of divers and he was the commander. “I was their leader”, he reported proudly. It wasn’t long before he was captain of the ship. He was very happy while telling these stories and we played along. What else could we do? In all of the stories there was the theme that he was “a leader of men”.
