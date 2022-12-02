Life in the North Country: Watch out for winter

Being outdoors in winter weather here in the north country can be dangerous. For our own health and safety, we should be aware of how to protect ourselves and what to do if problems occur, such as frostbite, windchill, or hypothermia.
PREVENTION:
1. Keep in good physical conditional. If you’ve been sick or even if you’re just tired, your body’s normal resistance will be lower, so the danger of exposure or frostbite will be higher.
2. Get good rest and meals before any outdoor activity. Eat a nutritious breakfast and lunch. Take some high-energy foods with you, like trail snacks, chocolate bars, raisins, etc.
3. Do not take a hot shower or bath immediately before going out. It will open your skin pores and make you feel colder.
4. Do not drink alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is not “anti-freeze.” Rather, it thins your blood, making it harder to keep your body warm.
5. Keep moving, especially your fingers and toes. Wiggle them inside your gloves and boots to keep up the circulation.
6. Wear adequate clothing that keeps your body warm and dry:
■ a hat that cover your head and ears. One third of your body heat escapes through your head.
■ an extra pair of socks, with warm boots.
■ a ski mask is a good face protection - - especially in the wind.
■ thermal underwear (pants and/or shirt) is good insulation for extended activity (long walks, XC skiing, snow-shoveling, etc.)
■ wool clothing insulates better than cotton, even when it’s wet.
■ Avoid tight clothing. It could slow down your circulation.
■ Metal cleats on boots may be needed if walkways are very icy.
FROSTBITE: This occurs when body tissues freeze. The extremities (toes, fingers, ears, and nose) are the first parts to be affected.
Danger Signs: Skin looks glossy and pale (often grayish-yellow) Pain may be felt in the early stages and latergoes away. However, sometimes there’s no pain at all, so many people
aren’t even aware that they have frostbite. Blisters may form later.
Treatment:
■ Do not rub the frozen part. It may cause tissue death (gangrene).
■ Do not apply hot water bottles or heat lamps.
■ Do not put the affected part near a hot stove.
■ Instead, bring the victims indoors as soon as possible..
■ Give them something warm to drink.
■ Put frozen part into warm water (102 to 195 degrees), not hot water.
■ After the affected part becomes flushed, stop warming or severe swelling may develop after thawing.
■ Once the affected part is rewarmed, exercise it. However, if the feet were frozen, don’t walk right away.
WINDCHILL: The National Weather Service Wind Chill Chart is online at weather.gov/media.unr/windchill.pdf. More wind, more chill!
HYPOTHERMIA: Hypothermia is very dangerous. It means that the cold has reached the center of your body. Your essential functions of life are slowing down. Your breathing and heart rate slow down, and your temperature drops. If hyperthermia continues unchecked, you will die in a matter of hours.
Hypo means “below,” and thermia means “warmth.” Your body’s temperature falling below normal is one sign of exposure in wet or cold weather.
Thin people are more at risk to exposure because they have less fatty tissue for insulation, but anyone can be affected. But if you know what signs and symptoms to look for, and you administer first aid, nothing serious will happen.
Hypothermia Signs (observed by others)
Physical: poor circulation, movements slow down, stumbling, thick speech, skin color turns bluish, breath rate slows down, heart rate slows down, pulse is slower, weaker, and irregular, pupils dilate (black part of eye gets larger)
Mental: poor judgment, irrational statements, loss of memory, hallucinations (in serious cases)
Hypothermia Symptoms (felt by victim)
Physical: intense shivering, muscle tension, feeling of deep cold or numbness — fatigue, poor coordination (stumbling, hard to talk clearly)
Mental: becoming disoriented (“Where am I?”), becoming confused, forgetful (“What am I doing? Where did I put my hat?”)
Hypothermia Treatment Two important things must be done:
Reduce heat loss: — Replace wet clothing with dry, loose clothing.
■ Put on waterproof, windproof gear.
■ Increase exercise, if possible. Keep moving.
■ Find shelter away from wind, wetness, and cold.
Add heat: — Go inside where it’s warm as soon as possible.
■ Drink hot liquids (tea, coffee, soup, cocoa. etc.) No alcohol.
■ If warm water was put on victims, dry them thoroughly.
If victim stops breathing, administer CPR.
(Most of this information is from a Cooperative Extension medical bulletin.)
