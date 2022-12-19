How do you draft a blueprint to ensure accountability for a violent attack on our democracy and prevent similar attacks in the future? Over the last several months, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack has been doing that critical and unprecedented work.

The committee’s investigation revealed a criminal conspiracy to subvert the 2020 presidential election and strike at the U.S. Capitol to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. It reviewed thousands of pieces of evidence and heard extensive testimony showing what many of us suspected on Jan. 6, 2021, but couldn’t yet prove: that former President Donald Trump used his position of pre-eminent power to pressure the vice president, the Department of Justice and state officials to overturn an election he knew he lost. What’s more, through the committee hearings, we learned that Trump knew of the violent intent of the mob that stormed the Capitol that day.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.