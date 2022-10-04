Progress on HPV vaccines way too important to lose

The HPV vaccine is recommended for 11- and 12-year-old boys and girls. Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — HPV vaccinations among teens in the United States dropped precipitously during the early pandemic, a disappointing reversal for shots that can prevent more than 33,000 cases of cancer each year. Worse, efforts to get vaccinations back on track could be stymied by legal challenges.

We can’t let a decade worth of slow and steady progress in HPV vaccinations be lost.

