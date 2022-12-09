Fauci still optimistic about science

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks May 11, 2021, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to the no el coronavirus at the US Capitol. Greg Nash/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — Anthony Fauci will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases this month, leaving behind a government career that spans 54 years, 38 in his current role.

Only a few years ago, his biography would have been dominated by his prominent role in addressing the HIV epidemic. Then came a novel virus that challenged the world like none other in our lifetimes. As director of NIAID, and later as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, Fauci became the American public’s main guide to combatting (and now cohabitating with) COVID — a role complicated by extreme partisanship, the outsized influence of social media, and our ever-shifting understanding of a virus that keeps evolving.

