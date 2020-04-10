Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.