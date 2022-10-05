TRUBUNE NEWS SERVICE — The world has watched in shock, outrage and disbelief as Russian President Vladimir Putin brazenly invaded his sovereign neighbor Ukraine — in a full-speed-ahead aggression that ended up with Putin cornering himself and entrapping much of the world in the mess he single-handedly created.

Then he made his godawful situation much worse by threatening the world with nuclear blackmail — yes, a threat to use his nuclear arsenal if any nation tries to stop him from seizing as much Ukrainian land as he wants. Suddenly the world finds itself trapped in the sort of superpower confrontation we thought we had put behind us forever.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.