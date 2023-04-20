Biden’s Irish celebration has one unsung hero

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes a ‘selfie’ with invited guests at Ulster University on April 12 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

NEW YORK — For President Joe Biden, the four-day visit to Ireland that started April 12 offered an opportunity to celebrate his roots and bask in the reflected glory of a landmark peace agreement that a former U.S. president and an ex-senator, both members of his Democratic Party, played key roles in getting over the line.

But as citizens north and south of the Irish border mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, history also owes a nod to the Republican eminence grise of U.S. foreign policy: Henry Kissinger. The 99-year-old Kissinger played no active part in the Irish peace process, but a negotiating tactic that is generally credited to the former secretary of state was a crucial element in bridging the gap between the two sides: constructive ambiguity.

