The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack has spent $4 million in taxpayer money on its investigation of the riot at the Capitol. The American people are due to receive a final report Wednesday.

The House Select Committee asserts the hearings and the coming report are necessary for the “saving of our democracy.” Supporters of the investigation claim those who stormed the Capitol are “extremists and domestic terrorists,” and Congress must address what they view as “influencing factors” leading to the events. What will the report contain? Was the time, effort and money worth the cost? The court of public opinion will decide, but I say no.

