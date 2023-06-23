Memories of the ’90s

Occasionally, I get a message from someone who mentions that they liked the columns I used to write for the Malone Telegram in the ’90s.
It is never the first thing they say.
They don’t email me specifically to tell me how much they enjoyed my writing.
It is usually a tag to the message.
“Please publish this meeting notice, and by the way, I enjoyed your columns in the Telegram.
I always cringe a bit.
I am not questioning their taste. The ’90s were an odd time.
I have a large storage tub in the basement filled with clippings that I have mixed feelings about.
My newspaper columns were not typical. I started out writing about things happening in the community. One winter, I attended every event of the Malone Winter Carnival and wrote a column about them the next day.
It was exhausting, as I recall. The Winter Carnival was at least two weeks long and included at least two weekends. There were church dinners, hockey games, a parade, a talent show, a dance, events at the ski hill and a bunch of stuff I can’t remember.
Once I became the editor, my columns veered away from the truth and became about an imaginary world I existed in because there was no internet to numb my brain.
I created a world centered on Wayne Toota’s Barbershop and International Think Tank. My running gag was always the magazine Wayne was reading when he was visited by someone who wanted to talk about current events.
My favorite was Clickety Clack, The Magazine for Ratchet Wrench Enthusiasts.
I can only remember one character clearly: Wayne’s niece Ellen who scandalized the clientele when she arrived to cut hair and then fascinated them when she told her story about being an umpire in the minor leagues.
The columns are mixed in with all sorts of personal ephemera.
As the kids say, they are all rather cringe.
I don’t know if I am unique, but I enjoy the act of creating. And, in the glow of creation, I am fascinated by what I have just done. As time goes on, however, that fascination turns into embarrassment and then, over many years, repulsion.
When we first moved into this house, I pulled everything out of my tub of shame that I still liked. They were primarily drawings, baseball scorecards, baseball cards, tickets, race numbers, album and CD covers, comic book pages, commemorative patches and buttons. I took the things I liked from the tub and plastered them all over the walls of our back porch. My thinking was that while hanging them up on a three-season porch would hasten their deterioration, I would get to enjoy them rather than letting them sit in the tub.
The tub now contains only the things I am gradually growing increasingly ashamed of.
The irony is that when we leave this house, most of the stuff I like will go in the garbage, while my tub of shame will be inherited by my daughter, who will have to try to figure out why I kept all that crap.
In my closet I have a cigar box full of my father’s bar tools I will never use. It is next to a three-ring binder full of recipes from a French cooking class my father took. I will never make any of them.
They will eventually become something my daughter has to deal with.
Maybe she will toss them. That would be my advice. Or she may keep them and learn a little about her dad and granddad.
This has been my one-week late attempt at a Father’s Day column.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. He just went to the basement to check on the tub of shame. He won’t be up for at least an hour.
