Morning routines are forged early

The biggest thing I miss about my parents is that I can’t tell or ask them about little things.
When they passed, we were long past big advice. My die was cast and nothing my mom or dad could say would change anything important.
I was thinking about my habit of getting out of bed very early on my mom’s birthday, Feb. 19. She would have been 92.
I wanted to ask her about how I slept as a kid. She is the only source of that information. Was I an early riser as a baby?
I like to imagine I opened my eyes early in that black-and-white memory world and lay in my crib, taking in the sights and the sounds of the house slowly awakening around me.
As an adult, I have been getting up early since I was forced to by being the morning DJ on WEAV-AM in Plattsburgh in the early 1980s.
I had to be at the station by 4:30 a.m. to warm up the tubes in the transmitter before we went on air at 5 a.m.
I was late a few times. My boss tolerated those transgressions because I was the only staff member willing to get up that early.
The station was 10 miles from my house. To get there by 4:30, I had to be up by 3:30 at the latest.
On my way in, I had to stop at the Press-Republican to pick up a newspaper and then at Mr. Donut, where I was known as Mitten Man, to get two large black coffees.
Once I got to the station, I warmed up the transmitters, organized my commercial carts, put a 45 record on each turntable, and waited until 4:56 precisely, when I would start the National Anthem.
The National Anthem would end just as I heard a beep from the network in my headphones. That signal was to turn up the network pot and put CBS News with Charles Osgood on the air.
Then the best part of the day started.
CBS news was six-minutes long. As soon as Charles Osgood started talking,
I started working on the crossword puzzle in the Press-Republican. I aimed to finish before the news ended and I had to start playing records and telling corny jokes.
So, I still get up early. Not 3:30 early. I am usually out of bed and puttering around the house by 5 a.m.
I have started most days by playing Wordle for the last year or so. That’s the computer game where you have six tries to guess a five-letter word.
I have played 398 games and have a 97% success rate.
That sounds like a good score, but Wordle isn’t very hard. I could do a few Wordles during the 6 a.m. CBS News.
When I finish the Wordle, I move to the Mini, a small grid crossword puzzle that usually takes 30 seconds to a minute to complete.
Then I text the results of the two games to my brother, another early riser.
It is not a competition. It is a way of saying “good morning.” We rarely exchange more than the results.
Today I added, “I got stuck on China and couldn’t get past it. India never occurred to me.”
It was an alibi for my 1:45 Mini time.
I am sure my mother would be happy to know that my brother and I talk to each other each morning, even if we don’t say anything.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. Thanks to crossword puzzles, he knows the definitions of odd three-letter words useless in conversation, like erg and ort.
