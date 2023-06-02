My superpower: Hot glue

Yes, Virginia, you can teach an old dog new tricks. Learning new tricks is essential for old dog survival as the old dog bumbles through an increasingly baffling world of his own making.
We have only sometimes been a two-car couple. When we have been a two-car couple, we have not had one car exclusive to one person. Although, practically, that’s how it works out.
So, last week, an alarm went off while I was driving the car I do not usually drive.
It was that quiet two-note chime that sounds when you have the car a few hundred yards down the road. My heart jumped. It is an old car and you never know when the engine light of death will illuminate.
Much to my relief, it was the low washer fluid notification. I made a note of it and continued on my errand.
The next day the alarm sounded again. And, again, my heart leaped. I sighed in relief when I realized it was the low washer fluid alarm.
The next day I got in the car and remembered that an alarm had gone off the last two days. What was it? I only remembered when the chime sounded again and I vowed to correct the problem.
I stopped in a convenience store later in the day and picked up a bottle of blue fluid on my way in the door.
“What are you going to do with the blue-raspberry juice,” the clerk joked when I placed the jug on the counter.
In the parking lot, I found the hood release inside the car, found the hood release outside the car and propped the hood up.
I opened the washer fluid tube, took the cap off the jug of washer fluid and pierced its foil seal with my finger.
I congratulated myself on what a skilled washer fluid pourer outer I was. I used a precise rate of flow that eliminated jug glugging.
The reservoir was very low on fluid because I emptied the container when I usually end up with a couple of inches of liquid in the jug that then lives in the trunk or garage for several years.
As the last of the fluid went down the tube, I raised my left hand and deftly dropped the jug’s cap into the tube after it.
It floated merrily in the liquid that barely made it up to the elbow of the tube.
I got into the car and told my daughter what I had done.
“What are you going to do?” she asked.
“I don’t know. Try to fish it out with some chopsticks.”
Chopsticks don’t work that way. I can’t tell you how often I have tried to fish something out of a tube with chopsticks. It never works.
“Why don’t you use the hot glue stick trick,” My daughter, who was raised on YouTube, suggested.
So, when I got home, I used a lighter to heat a hot glue stick and adhered it to the end of a chopstick. At the car, I heated the other end of the gluestick with the lighter and lowered it into the washer fluid tube. I slowly pulled the washer fluid jug cap out of the filler tube!
I have never felt more like a genius handyman in my life.
I am tempted to fill my pockets with hot glue sticks and chopsticks to prepare for emergencies.
It could change my calculation on whether to bend over to pick up change I find on the sidewalk.
Should I bend over to pick up a penny? It’s a no-brainer when I have my hot glue and chopstick.
If I remember to bring a lighter.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. He learned to use chopsticks while living in Okinawa as a child and owns a silverware slot full of chopsticks he never uses because they are slower than forks.
