CANTON — March Madness is here. I punch the TV on to watch a game.
With two minutes to play, the teams stand one point apart.
Twenty minutes later, there are 9.8 seconds on the clock — and they are still one point apart.
Why did it take 20 minutes to play less than two? What happened?
Not much, frankly. Timeouts. Fouls and foul shots.
More timeouts, during one of which folding chairs are set up on the court so the coaches can conduct a seminar. More fouls, more foul shots. Ads for cars going too fast on snow-covered back roads.
A stuck game clock, then something’s wrong with the shot clock. Next, the refs go to the tape to contemplate who last touched the ball before it trickled out of bounds.
C’mon, guys, make a decision and let them play!
Did I mention timeouts?
There was no flow, no momentum to those last two minutes that took 20. Mostly a whole lot of ads, occasionally interrupted by glimpses of tall people standing around on a basketball court.
This madness is not limited to March. Whose fault is it?
Think about this: Television allots two hours, or 120 minutes — too often, even that isn’t enough — for 40 minutes of playing time. If you channel-surf into a game, you have a 2-in-3 chance of hitting an ad, a timeout, boring foul shots, halftime or some other inaction.
What can be done to make games more exciting? I’m no athlete, despite possessing a varsity letter from high school, so I can’t address this from coaches’ or players’ points of view. But I can for Joe or Jill Average Fan:
■ Cut the timeouts down. Hockey gets it right: one per team per game. Not per period; per game. Period.
■ Outlaw timeouts in the last two minutes of each half or one minute of each quarter in the women’s game.
■ Reduce the fouls. Flagrant, yes, but every incidental contact shouldn’t result in time wasted watching tedious foul shots.
■ Abolish the foul shot and, as in hockey and lacrosse, send an offending player to a penalty box. That should stop intentional fouling.
Basketball can do this. It added the three-point shot to inject excitement — then took it away with timeouts and foul shots.
Other sports could take the hint.
Football could deep-six the silly extra point. Scrap kickoffs and put the ball at the 25-yard line, where it usually ends up after everybody watches it sail through the end zone.
Or move the kickoff back another 10 yards, generating actual run-backs. Enforce the taunt-ing/celebration penalties, and add to their infractions players prancing the length of the field after an interception or fumble recovery.
Baseball has instituted rules to speed up its game; basketball and football should. But the ele-phant in the room is, will the networks allow it? Because we all know who’s really in charge, don’t we?
Neal Burdick is a resident of Canton.
