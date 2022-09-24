Sometimes when I walk our dog, Marcy, I rest for a few minutes on a bench in the park across Court Street from the county courthouse. In front of me is a substantial sugar maple tree, which, it turns out, is one of five “heritage trees” on public property in town. Directly above me are several very dead branches.
I wonder how long they will stay up there.
I read recently that there are north of 58,000 tree species on Earth. Whether that’s now or across all of our planet’s lifetime was not made clear, but either way, that’s a lot of tree types, never mind how many hundreds and thousands there are, or were, of most of them.
Canton doesn’t have 58,000 kinds of trees, some of which aren’t even close to being suited to our climate, soil and so on, but as small villages go it does boast quite a variety: 859 to be precise, according to a consultant’s report last spring (www.canton.gov/announcements). In the park at the center of town, someone has thoughtfully installed plaques at the foot of most of the trees, with their English and, in case you want to dazzle someone at a cocktail party, Latin names: American basswood / Tilia ameriana; sugar maple / Acer saccharum.
Not unexpectedly, in this part of the world where maples thrive, and are responsible for one of the North Country’s premiere agricultural crops every spring — at least until some climate change predictions come true — there are lots of maples in the park: silver, red, Norway. There’s one green ash, inoculated against the emerald ash borer, which can quickly kill it and its ash family relatives. There are two American elms, a species that has been nearly eradicated by another invader, Dutch elm disease. Fifty years ago, when the park was full of these stately, iconic American shade trees; a ferocious wind storm in the mid-1970s and the disease, or intentional removal in the face of its advance, reduced the park to a sun-swept plain that is finally regaining its shady ambience.
You’ll see oaks, noteworthy because the St. Lawrence Valley is on the northern fringe of the range of many types: red oaks; scarlet oaks; a pin oak, normally found much farther south. Among all these deciduous trees are a handful of conifers, including a graceful, swooping Norway spruce — Canton’s designated Memory Tree — and a Colorado blue spruce, which doesn’t look happy because its kind does not adapt well to northern New York’s environment, or maybe it’s just homesick. But there are uncommon trees as well: a newly planted hophornbeam, aka ironwood; a northern catalpa (good thing it’s the northern cousin; catalpas don’t much like cold weather); a littleleaf linden, a Japanese tree lilac, and one with a wonderful name that evokes both northern gardens and southern estates, a cucumbertree magnolia.
And that’s not all of them. The park is practically an arboretum.
There are trees, or course, all over Canton. Bend-in-the-River Park sports many varieties. The Grass River islands are downright forested. A walk along village streets will reveal immense heritage trees that may be older than the village.
Trees can tell us lots of things, if we pay close attention. But that’s a topic for another Occasion. After a few minutes on my bench, pondering how they look different from day to day, even hour to hour, this time of year, I get up and continue our two-mile walk. Those dead branches are still up there.
