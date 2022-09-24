Trees, trees and more trees

Neal Burdick

Sometimes when I walk our dog, Marcy, I rest for a few minutes on a bench in the park across Court Street from the county courthouse. In front of me is a substantial sugar maple tree, which, it turns out, is one of five “heritage trees” on public property in town. Directly above me are several very dead branches.

I wonder how long they will stay up there.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.