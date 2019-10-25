Niece would rather stay home than help entertain

Dear Abby,
My aunt is a perfectionist who loves hosting get-togethers at her house once a week. I love being at home on a day off, so I can get chores done around the house and catch up on rest. I feel like I’m suffocating when she insists on including me, because it is time away from my home on a Sunday or a holiday.
When I attend, I feel like I’m really there to do the behind-the-scenes things, like dishes, trash, etc., and I don’t get to relax, visit and enjoy the get-togethers. If I don’t attend or I protest in any way, she gets really upset.
I don’t know how to achieve a win-win for both of us. My aunt has a big heart and loves entertaining people. I’m an introvert, and I’m definitely not an entertainer. Being around people makes me feel overwhelmed, where it revitalizes her. Please help.
Uncomfortable In The Midwest
Explain your feelings to your aunt exactly as you have to me. If she’s as big-hearted as you say, she should understand and let you off the hook without becoming “really upset.” From where I sit, you are being treated less as a guest than as a one-person, free kitchen and cleanup crew. You have the right to spend your holidays and weekends exactly as you wish, just as she does.
I recently confessed my feelings to a married man after a year of liking him. We have known each other for five years. I ignored the signs of his interest in me until this past year. He hasn’t even been married a year yet, but he gives me attention and flirts with me.
After I told him how I felt, he didn’t tell me where he stood with it, didn’t shut me down or tell me he feels the way I do. But he did hug me four days later, something he has never done before.
What do I do in a situation like this? I can’t let these feelings go.
Letting Go In The West
What you do in a situation like this is stop chasing a married man. You knew him for four years before his wedding. During that time he not only never asked you out, he courted and married someone else. For your sake, you had better find a way to let those feelings go or channel them elsewhere, because what you want is not going to happen and will keep you from finding someone who is available.
Dear Abby,
Our family went away for a two-week vacation. One of my co-workers suggested I hire her daughter to stay in our home and take care of our pets and plants in our absence. The daughter is 20 years old and a student. We agreed upon a generous payment and paid her as soon as we got home.
Everything was fine, except our stockpile of Costco items (granola bars and juice boxes) out in the garage was nearly depleted. When I asked her about it, she texted me back almost in a joking way that she had helped herself and meant to replenish the supply, but it had slipped her mind. She had also “borrowed” a couple of items from our home she forgot to return (blow-dryer, a game and our wine glasses), but returned them once it was brought to her attention.
I was happy just to come home to my plants and animals being alive and our house in one piece. My husband, on the other hand, was not. He suggested I inform my co-worker that I won’t be hiring her daughter again because she was very unprofessional. What is your opinion on the matter?
House-sitting in the east
I agree with your husband. Although the daughter isn’t a professional house-sitter, she should not have taken items from your home without permission or without informing you about what she had “borrowed.” And if she was not given permission to help herself to the goodies in your garage, she should have left them where they were or offered to compensate you for them upon your return. I suppose the omission could be chalked up to immaturity, but I do think it should be mentioned.
