The latest filing from John Durham, the special counsel investigating the origins of the Russian collusion hoax, sheds more light on the lengths the Hillary Clinton campaign went to create the hoax that Donald Trump, her opponent in the 2016 election, colluded with the Russians.
The filing in the case against John Sussman, a longtime Clinton ally and attorney associated with her campaign, contents the lawyer was fed information from a technology executive who exploited his access to computer servers both before and after the election. That included White House computers.
The effort, the filing says, was designed to “create a narrative” that Trump was working with the Russians.
The extent to which the Justice Dept. and the Clinton campaign worked together to defeat Trump and then compromise his presidency represents as big as threat to our democracy as a poorly plotted insurrection.
What they did eroded confidence in our electoral system and explains why so many Trump supporters were susceptible to his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Durham is taking his time with his probe. But when, he’s done, expect a bombshell.
Jelly of the Month Club
It’s like a scene out of the Christmas Vacation movie. Ford is doubling the bonuses of lower level salary workers after they nearly mutinied on learning they were only getting 54% of their expected pay-out. Meanwhile, senior executives were slated to get 135% of their targets. The bigwigs will now get less to cover the fattened bonuses for their lesser paid peers.
Wall slips away
President Donald Trump had funding to complete his wall across the southern border in his grasp, but let it slip away, writes columnist Ramesh Ponnuru. The former president had reached a deal in principle to exchange border wall funding for citizenship for the so-called Dreamers, those brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents as children. But Trump balked at the last minute. And this is why his beloved wall got only partially built.
ETC.
NBC was the official news network of the Obama administration, but apparently Joe Biden is not as fond of peacocks. Can you imagine Barack Obama calling Matt Lauer a “wise guy” as Biden did Lester Holt?
A top Levi’s executive, who says she was on track to become the clothing brand’s CEO, was asked to leave the San Francisco-based company because of her public criticism of school mask mandates. She also claims she turned down $1 million offered to keep her from talking about her departure.
She’s got something in common with the NBA’s Enes Kanter Freedom, who was traded from Boston to Houston, and then immediately cut from the team. Kanter has rankled the league by criticizing it’s cozy relationship with communist China.
