WATERTOWN — For 25 years, Mike Plummer was relentlessly honored for his efforts to ensure every platoon of deployed Fort Drum soldiers was “adopted” by the local citizenry until each unit returned home from Belgrade, Baghdad, Bagram or anywhere else bullets and bombs had taken the place of diplomacy.
Plummer, who died last week, received so many honors that I once noted that there were only two awards he failed to receive: The Nobel Peace Prize and the Athena Award. If only he hadn’t spent his life as a warrior and a man …
Plummer, a West Point grad and Vietnam vet, was a trained tactician and also a full-blown strategist. (If you need an example of the difference, consider the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, which was heavy on strategy and light on tactics). The Army’s pivot to include rapid deployment “light infantry” came about in large part due to Plummer’s strategic thinking outlined in a document he prepared for the Army in the early 1980s.
So, it is no surprise that in retirement the former colonel’s big brain dreamed up a strategy of having community groups “adopt” units of deployed soldiers, since many of us grew up listening to Bobby Vinton’s weepy soldier lament:
Letters, never a letter/
I get no letters in the mail/
I’ve been forgotten, yeah, forgotten/
Oh, how I wonder, how is it I failed?
In other words, what professional leader of soldiers wouldn’t want his soldiers’ morale boosted so they can remain mission focused?
But putting such a plan into action — tactics — is another thing. That took countless hours of legwork and phone calls, and reams of spreadsheets with businesses and civic, church and school groups in one column squaring up with every deployed unit in an adjacent column.
We can all look back and say Plummer’s success just required elbow grease. But let’s consider that time long ago when Fort Drum became home to the reconstituted 10th Mountain Division. Starting in 1985, thousands of soldiers and their families began pouring into the north country and continued doing so when the division’s size was doubled in 2004.
There are plenty of examples of individuals in our area who hated the influx of strangers from all parts of this country and from around the world. Consider this minor-yet-major dust-up: A school district would be suddenly inundated with community complaints — and veiled parental threats — when it announced that its valedictorian was a student who had moved here from Germany just before her senior year.
The local response was: How is that fair to the student who had attended school here all his life? How can we be sure this Army brat actually attended schools with academic standards equal to ours? After all, we don’t just award diplomas in New York. We award REGENTS diplomas! We’re smarter!
Now take that example and expand it across every other aspect of life. Housing, shopping, traffic, DWIs, you name it. (OK, I will name it: Interracial marriage).
That’s the time frame when Plummer asked the entire native population to support an entire division of strangers. And he pulled it off.
My most memorable conversation with Mike Plummer came in the late 1990s. A couple of people in another state had taken Plummer’s term “Adopt a Platoon” and secured a trademark. They then created a webpage and started accepting donations from around the country.
Can you imagine? Plummer and other Watertown residents who worked with him had taken the Adopt a Platoon concept to any community that hosted a military base. They gave away the idea for free. The only cost to the community was that it had to make the same commitment of volunteer time, etc., Northern New York had made.
I figured Plummer would now be beside himself. Would he now have to get legal permission to use the very term he coined?
So, I asked him if he was ready to fight these interlopers who had bypassed him and were now denying him the national credit he deserved. Plummer responded: “I’m in favor of anybody doing anything that supports our soldiers.”
And that was that.
Let’s be clear about one thing: Americans addressing letters “to any soldier” is as old as the hills. When I was in Saudi Arabia in 1990 prior to the start of Desert Storm, I saw a mountain of boxes with cookies and treats in a hangar waiting to be distributed in no meaningful order to military forces throughout the region. I told my military escort, “This looks more like Dessert Storm to me.”
But strategist Plummer knew something else. The end of the draft and the creation of a military force of volunteers had changed the dynamic between citizens and soldiers. Men and women in uniform were now more likely to make military life a career. More and more Americans — including presidential candidates who could one day become our commander in chief — have no military experience.
Plummer knew we were losing touch with each other. And he understood that a good idea works best if everyone knows each other by name, not just by occupation.
It is no wonder that many former Fort Drum soldiers who now live elsewhere remain in contact with their “adopters” here. It is no wonder that many retired soldiers — like the late Mike Plummer — choose to live their civilian lives here.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s maxim was off just a little. All old soldiers do indeed die. But for some, like Mike Plummer, their accomplishments won’t fade away anytime soon.
Bob Gorman of Watertown is a former managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times.
