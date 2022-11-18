November is a month to be aware

I was going to write a column about November being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Only it isn’t.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
I was not aware.
I have always associated November with Movember. Movember is an annual event where men let their facial hair grow in (I thought) support of prostate cancer awareness.
Turns out prostate cancer is part of it, but they also support suicide prevention, testicular cancer and mental health.
They are all worthy of our awareness.
But, I had been thinking for two days about prostate cancer awareness and my brain is like a ship adrift at sea, hard to turn, hard to stop and driven whichever way the tides choose.
I am aware of prostate cancer because in September of 2001 I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and on Nov. 13, 2001, I had a radical prostatectomy.
I was exactly 43 years old on the day I learned of my diagnosis.
And I started writing this column exactly 21 years after the surgery. I was not aware of that coincidence until after I finished the column and had to go back and insert this sentence.
Nov. 13 is also the birthday of my friends’ son and my parent’s wedding anniversary.
Are these seemingly random events just coincidences? Likely. My obvious lack of awareness of pretty much everything happening around me is a sign that unexpected events are a feature of my life.
Since it is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and not Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and because Movember is about testicular cancer let me try to tie them all together.
I have survived two rather serious cancer events because of one thing. I had a good relationship with my general practitioner.
The prostate cancer was discovered because I had a thorough physical.
When symptoms of colon cancer became apparent I had a doctor that I could call and get an appointment with the next day because of our long relationship.
I often think about what would have happened if those relationships did not exist.
More importantly, I think about what might have happened had I not had insurance that allowed me to have those relationships with those doctors.
Those all happened when I was young – under 50 years old.
I am at an age now, when you kind of expect things to go wrong.
If I had succumbed to cancer in my 40s, family and friends would have been shocked.
Now, I like to think there would be a little bit of a shock, but most people would think I was at an age where sudden death isn’t that unusual.
This November, it doesn’t matter what cancer or condition you want to be aware of, if you are a man you should think about the relationship you have with your doctor. You should take a little medical inventory and catch up on any health-related items you have been putting off.
To plan ahead for a future column, I visited the first website I found when I googled “December is national what month?”
December is, according to one selection from Nationaldaycalendar.com Root Vegetable and Exotic Fruit Month.
Just so you are aware.
Tom Graser is the editor of the St. Lawrence Plaindealer. If you don’t count basal cell cancer, he has been cancer free for 15 years. If you do count basal cell, it has been two years.
