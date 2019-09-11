Today is Patriot Day — National Day of Service and Remembrance.
On the first anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, President George W. Bush proclaimed the day would be call Patriot Day with flags flown at half-staff beginning at 8:46 a.m. the time the first plane struck one of the World Trade Center towers. The day is observed in memory of the thousands who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks and honors those who came to aid in the aftermath.
Although not a national holiday, Americans are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at about the time of the first attack. In addition, community service is encouraged on that day.
Sept. 11, 2001 is a date which defines our times. Like the day John F. Kennedy was shot, people of a certain age, remember where they were and what they were doing when the tragic news was announced.
I am not quite old enough to remember Kennedy’s assassination. My older sister remembers being let out of school early and coming home to find our mother and grandmother — who were school teachers — at home crying.
Recalling the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, I remember at the time I was going to a friend’s to help with a cleaning project. I heard on the car radio that a plane hit the Twin Towers in New York City. At the time, I thought, “Oh, this is nothing — probably just a small misguided prop airplane crashed.” When I got to my friend’s house she dragged me into the living room to watch the aftermath of the attack and then witness as the second plane crashed into the other tower.
As many others did, we sat mesmerized as the events of day unfolded — the attack on the Pentagon, the crash of the fourth plane in a filed near Shanksville, Pa. Little did we know at the time of the ripple affect of the attacks — war in the Middle East, changes in international politics and national security. My eldest grandsons were born in 2001 and the older boy once pointed out that the country has been at war all of his life.
The year after the attack, my sister and I visited New York City and saw where the towers had stood. We also visited the Empire State Building. To get to the observation platform, your have to walk up the last flight along a narrow stairway. I remember thinking at the time how terrible it must have been for people trying to escape the collapsing Twin Towers along a similar stairway and how courageous the firefighters were who ascended steps to aid survivors of the attack.
Take a moment on Sept. 11 to remember those lost not only on that day but since that time due to the terrorist act as well as the firefighters and police who are suffering health problems due to the offering their aid after the attack.
Just a reminder to our subscribers to report failed delivery to 315-782-1012 as soon as you realize you were missed. Often the carrier is still on his route and can stop back or the paper can be put out for the following day.
With the dust settling on the changes to the Journal and Republican, we have established new hours of operation for the newspaper office, located in the former Climax building, 7840 State Route 26, Lowville. We will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you are mailing us anything please include Suite 9 in the address to better ensure promote delivery.
Our staff is also available by phone. To contact editor Elaine Avallone, call 315-755-1539; Julie Abbass, reporter for Lewis County, 315-399-9560; advertising executives Cindy Aucter 315-755-1535 and Yvonne Houppert 315-755-1536.
Much of our customer service for circulation, obituaries and classified advertising is handled through the corporation offices. For delivery or subscriptions call circulation at 315-782-1012. To place an obituaries, 315-661-2420, and classified advertising, 315-782-0400 — our deadline is noon Friday prior to publication.
Editor Elaine M. Avallone welcomes feedback from readers. She may be reached via email at eavallone@lowville.com or by phone or 315-755-1539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.