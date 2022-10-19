Open house returning to Bombay Historical Society and Museum

What wonderful news that the Bombay Historical Society and Museum is once again able to host an open house.
The open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bombay Museum. The museum is located at 1716 State Route 95 as you travel through the town toward Moira.
The museum is a replica of the Bombay Railroad Station complete with a ticket agent in the window. I love visiting the museum. Just seeing the museum as I pass by this amazing replica of the original railroad station is such a joy.
When I see the museum, I remember Bombay resident Edith Barber sharing stories of her life in Bombay. She told me she would sit on the bench in front of the station as she waited to ride the train to visit her grandfather who lived in Moira. What a wonderful memory of an earlier time.
The theme for the Bombay Historical Society’s open house is the history of St. Joseph’s Church and the Bombay United Methodist Church. The event is being held in conjunction with the town of Bombay Halloween event at the pavilion the same day. The Historical Society said that those attending the open house will receive Halloween treats and other refreshments.
I would urge those interested in a beautiful fall drive or learning more about the history of our town to plan a visit to the Bombay Museum on Sunday. It is always a marvelous time of visiting, learning and shared conversations with friends.
WARMEST BIRTHDAY WISHES
Mary Weinert and Ruth Truax celebrate their birthdays Sunday. What a joy it is to visit with both women. Both Mary and Ruth are truly amazing.
If I remember correctly, Mary will celebrate a milestone this year. I believe there will be 100 candles on her cake! How marvelous.
Ruth is involved with her beautiful family, volunteering at the Nicandri Nature Center, contributing to the community and her church in so many ways and always there for friends. Ruth’s caring heart doesn’t stop with family, friends and community — she is one who also is there for each stray animal that comes to her door. What an amazing woman!
My warmest wishes to Mary and Ruth this year. Have a beautiful day Sunday celebrating with your many friends throughout the north country.
WITH THANKS
One morning last week, I happened to wake up hearing our garbage containers emptying into the huge Casella Waste truck. I looked at the clock across the room, which told me it was 4:52 a.m.
Each week, The Gardener places our garbage containers by the road for removal. The garbage containers are always empty as we begin our day, and we are grateful for that.
I have never thought about the timing for this process, though. This week I have thought about that early morning hour. I wondered what time our waste collectors have to leave their homes for work in order to be in Bombay before 5 a.m. — and what a long day they must have, I thought, as I drove to Massena past countless similar garage containers, all standing in readiness to be emptied.
Our thanks this week for all the gentlemen who drive and operate the garbage trucks taking our refuse and recycling away so we don’t have to deal with that aspect of life. Please know you are appreciated. The sound of the garbage truck on an early Friday morning was a good sound this week.
LOCAL APPRECIATION
You must realize by now I love life in the north country — neighbors and friends and local businesses, too. I have always enjoyed shopping locally.
I will admit that there are items I purchase online (our mail carrier and delivery personnel will confirm that), but I prefer to stop at local stores and visit with the marvelous associates behind the counter and at the cash register.
I miss stopping at Phil and Jackie’s and having the opportunity to be greeted by Luckie and taste homemade cranberry fudge! I enjoy stopping at the Twin Leaf Plaza, Bear’s Den, Dunkin’ and Tim Hortons, Walmart, Dollar General and Price Chopper.
This past week, there have been numerous visits to the Verizon store in the Speedway Plaza. There was a purchase of an iPad for our home (in case you are keeping track: yes, this is the second one in recent weeks!). Both The Gardener and I enjoy using our iPads, but I know nothing about the programs that make our apps workable. Everything had been transferred from the old iPad to the new one with thanks to clerk/technician Ashley’s skilled work.
But then there were questions about the operation of the new iPad, questions I am sure shouldn’t fall under Ashley’s job description. When I stopped, though, she was kind and so patient — assisting skillfully and with such kindness. Clerk Drew was nearby as well and also assisted.
Monday there was still another concern. Yes, I went back apologizing for interrupting her day, but Ashley was again courteous and so kind. She once again assisted successfully – and for that I am most grateful.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and shop and gain assistance so kindly from clerks at Walmart, Price Chopper, Dollar General and the Speedway Verizon Store? I certainly think so.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I’m glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
— L.M. Montgomery
