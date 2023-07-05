Over Coffee: What is the soundtrack to your life?

Last week there was a bank deposit I wanted to make with a teller. I went inside the bank that day rather than using the ATM. As I stood at the counter with the lovely young woman attending to my banking, I noticed a sign nearby. The sign told bank customers (or are they considered clients) “If you are not satisfied with the service” and detailed where you could call to report your dissatisfaction.
I was saddened to read that sign – it only dealt with dissatisfaction. I wondered where I might call or share online if I was pleased. There was a small device where I slide my bank card to process my deposit. That process was so easy. I hope the bank will install a similar device – right on the counter complete with the name of the person assisting you, so you could indicate your satisfaction and pleasure with the assistance of the teller that day. And name tags should always be used and visible so a name could be included with your compliment.
Perhaps the same type of device could also be installed in the check-out aisles at all stores – Price Chopper and Walmart, too. There certainly should have been some way I could have expressed my appreciation for the clerk at Dollar Tree in Harte Haven Plaza last Thursday. How pleasant she was and kind as she made sure I had the right balloon for a birthday celebrant.
I hope this week we can all express our appreciation for wonderful service. I would hope dissatisfaction would never be the only time we expressed our thoughts about the service provided during our day.
I have mentioned in this column before our enjoyment of watching ships travel through Eisenhower Lock and at one time Snell Lock, too. It was 59 years ago this August that The Gardener and I first heard about Massena and the St. Lawrence Seaway. We were driving north from Ithaca when we stopped at a restaurant near Waterdown. A gentleman at a table nearby told us if we were going north, we should stop in Massena and watch the ships go through the locks. We decided to follow the strangers’ urgings and stopped in Massena.At the time we were living in Ohio and had never even heard of the north country.
What fun when we moved to the north country two years later. We were then able to visit the locks and watch ships from around the world travel through the Seaway.
Last week we decided on a weekday afternoon to stop at Eisenhower Lock. The Gardener had checked the Seaway website and said a ship would pass about 3 p.m. The time fit into our schedule so we decided to visit the Lock. As we drove in the Northside Parking Area it was filled with cars.
We watched the ship come closer and more cars arrived. People visited, ate snacks from their cars, enjoyed the scenery and visiting in lawn chairs they had brought with them. The area stretching along the fence was filled with so many enjoying taking pictures with their cell phones and at least one camera with a long lens. The ship was amazing and it was great fun to watch it enter the lock and proceed through the St. Lawrence River.
On a weekday afternoon, the lock in Massena was enjoyed by so many. Even youngsters enjoying the ship and a snack brought from home.
One young child turned to me as we watched by the fence and inquired enthusiastically, “What’s your name?”
What fun! How friendly each one was joining together to enjoy the ships and lock system in Massena. Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and enjoy watching ships passing through the Seaway on a weekday afternoon? I certainly think so.
A few weeks ago I mentioned the wonderful tribute paid veterans with the banners throughout Massena of Hometown Heroes. Each banner displays the individual’s name and service complete with a picture in uniform. Dan Henry is a veteran of World War II and I had heard his picture was on a banner in front of the town hall. As my chauffeur drove down Main Street, I was unable to find Dan’s picture.
The Chauffeur suggested perhaps the pictures were different from side to side on the banner. As we drove down Main Street once more, I was able to see the pictures on the opposite side of the banner than where I had been looking. We were able to see our friend Dan Henry’s uniformed picture. How wonderful! If you are looking at the Hometown Hero banners, my suggestion would be to make two trips on the street where you are watching the banners. Please make sure to see and read the names and faces on both sides of the banners. Again, my thanks to our veterans for your service and to those who made the banners a reality. What a joy it is to be able to see each veteran’s face and read their names and service as we honor their service.
Last week I had heard the suggestion that we all need to select a theme song to accompany our lives. The news reporters told viewers a theme song would assist as we walked, ran, exercised or completed our daily work. It was fun to think which movie soundtrack or hit song might fit my daily activities.
This week an exercise instructor said each one should create a sound track of their lives. I loved that idea. It was not merely music to begin a task, but a complete sound track to accompany my day. For me this is far more than a playlist of songs you might listen to. In creating your personal sound track music could be selected for every activity throughout the day. Think about your sound track this weekend let me know what music you might include. My soundtrack would definitely vary from upbeat songs for cleaning and softer meditative songs for column writing – or perhaps on some column days the sound track might be Jim Phillips playing the 1812 Overture.
“Give every day the chance to become the most beautiful of your life.” Mark Twain
