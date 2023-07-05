Over Coffee: What is the soundtrack to your life?
Tom Graser

Last week there was a bank deposit I wanted to make with a teller. I went inside the bank that day rather than using the ATM. As I stood at the counter with the lovely young woman attending to my banking, I noticed a sign nearby. The sign told bank customers (or are they considered clients) “If you are not satisfied with the service” and detailed where you could call to report your dissatisfaction.

I was saddened to read that sign – it only dealt with dissatisfaction. I wondered where I might call or share online if I was pleased. There was a small device where I slide my bank card to process my deposit. That process was so easy. I hope the bank will install a similar device – right on the counter complete with the name of the person assisting you, so you could indicate your satisfaction and pleasure with the assistance of the teller that day. And name tags should always be used and visible so a name could be included with your compliment.

