Books and visits to the library have always been part of my life.
How grateful I am for parents who shared their love for reading and books with their children. Reading is now an important part of my life.
I treasure the books I have received as gifts (even the series of 45 books a friend in Massena has given me — I’ve read two of this series!). I love books that belonged to my parents and even some I read as a child.
Most of my life I was taught to never write in a book. That was until I took a college English course.
My college professor wanted her students to “devour” their books. She instructed us to underline sentences we wanted to remember and that were meaningful.
This amazing woman also told her students that if there was a word we didn’t know, look it up and write the meaning in the margin. She even told us to turn down the page corner for easy rereading.
What joy those instructions brought. I follow those instructions learned so many years ago and enjoy rereading cherished paragraphs or sharing meaningful quotes through this column.
Trips to a bookstore are marvelous. When our youngest son was a student at the Maryland Art Institute in Baltimore, I discovered the bookstores there were wonderful, many times including coffee shops. What joy those visits were!
Before our sons began attending school, there were trips to the Massena Library. There were children’s story time (was Susan Whitcomb the librarian then?), which they enjoyed.
While our sons had their time at the library, I had the opportunity to read and check books out for my reading at home. Time at the library was always special and reading always a joy. We were fortunate, too, that a bookmobile would stop a few miles from our home (next to what was the post office in Hogansburg — what fun to visit the bookmobile and stop to visit with Postmasters Marge Beaubien and Susie Bero).
I have shared with you my joy over new technology, which has connected me to family in recent years. Through the Zoom app, I have been able to connect with friends I have met through new technology living in India and Bangladesh.
I am thrilled with connections and Facetime calls with our family, especially with our grandchildren. And I was thrilled to be able to join a book study online with friends downstate.
This past week as I listened to a local news broadcast, I heard a disturbing news item. Castleton University in Vermont announced that as of July 1, its library — the Calvin Coolidge Library — would be digital. A representative from the college said they would be moving away from hard covered books with the digital format of electronic books now available for readers.
The television news feature showed students holding books and carrying signs protesting the move. The students told reporters of their desire to check out physical books. One student said it was nice to have access to physical books especially when studying in the library.
I agree completely. I have read a few books online.
Having your book on your iPad as you attempt to join a book study on Zoom, though, doesn’t work at all. I tried that and know from experience! It is a completely different feeling reading online than holding a book in your hand.
I must admit that digital books are less expensive than a hard covered book. (Although there are places locally where you can purchase books at a reduced rate. I stopped at a store recently and found a $24.99 book I had wanted to read for less than $5! I came home with a stack of books to read and the realization I cannot stop at that store for a very long time.)
I hope a compromise can be worked out at Castleton University providing digital books where this might be needed (a dear friend whose sight was going loved to read books on her iPad where she could make the words so much larger). I also hope no library would eliminate its books.
A library should definitely provide books for children and adults. Digital books are available to readers, but many times hard covered books are not. I would hope libraries can still provide books for holding and reading.
I encourage everyone to read — whether it is digitally or with a book in hand. I would hope, though, that books could always be part of our lives.
I would urge you this week to purchase a book for reading. Or better yet, stop at your local library — the Massena Library or the Akwesasne Library and Cultural Center — and check out your favorite book.
RECYLCED JOY
A gift of a stuffed animal was on my shopping list last week. I went to the toy section of the store to search first. I wanted a soft stuffed animal, one the recipient could hold in her hand.
I picked up each stuffed animal that I thought might be a good choice. Each one I tried was hard to the touch. (I truly don’t understand that — why would anyone want a firm stuffed animal?)
Tucked away on a shelf, I noticed a cardboard tube that described the item inside as “super soft.” I touched the stuffed animal that could be seen through the small hole in the side of the tube. It was incredibly soft.
As I took the carboard tube from the shelf, I began to read the package wording. It seems this soft rabbit was made from four recycled plastic bottles.
I was completely amazed to think plastic bottles had been transformed into this beautiful soft stuffed animal. Incredible!
I hope other beautiful gift items can also be made by utilizing recycled plastic. How marvelous that would be!
SIGNS OF SPRING
A wonderful sign of spring’s eminent arrival was the announcement this week that the St. Lawrence Seaway will open March 22. There was a disclaimer in the announcement that this opening date was subject to weather conditions, which is understandable. The March 22 date brings hope, though, that spring is only a few weeks away.
PHONE REMEBRANCES
Hearing from faithful column readers is always such a joy. What fun your shared remembrances were about telephone party lines a few years ago.
One reader remembered when the house phone would ring, there would be one ring for the call of one party and two rings for another on the line. And, yes, then when you would answer there would be multiple people listening to your call.
When we first moved to the north country, we had six households on our telephone line. A number of those homes included teens — one family had six teens with two others four teens! The telephone line was rarely available.
What fun remembrances. And, yes, I am very grateful for our telephone now, which is for our calling only.
There is no one listening on the line, and I never have to wait because the line is busy! Technology is a good thing, I realize that, but I still want to hold a book for reading!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“There is more treasure in books than in all the pirates’ loot in Treasure Island.”
— Walt Disney
