Today has been designated as National Coffee Day.
I am sure this day doesn’t have congressional recognition. But when I first saw its listing a few years ago as a “national” holiday, I knew this was one designation we should honor.
I have mentioned this day previously in this column but felt it was a celebration that we could all enjoy on a chilly fall morning (or perhaps I should say all coffee drinkers — my tea drinking friend Donna could certainly toast with her tea cup in hand).
I have read that this day was set aside to celebrate what is known as “one of the most beloved morning beverages.” I even read this week that coffee surpasses water as a morning beverage.
Coffee dates back to around 850, according to the Time Special Edition on “Coffee.”
The Time book said coffee was discovered by an Ethiopian goat herder. I actually have goats to thank for my favorite brew. One article said coffee had a real growth in the United States after the Boston Tea Party in 1773.
According to this article, colonists revolted against King George III’s tax on tea with “tea out and coffee in.” (Sorry, Donna!)
I enjoy the flavor of coffee, and holding a steaming hot cup of coffee brings joy. The most important aspect of drinking coffee, at least for me, is found in sharing as the heading on this column says, “Over Coffee.”
It has always been wonderful to share news of family and friends and discuss the news of the day with a cup of coffee in hand.
This past year plus a few months, I have missed that special time of sharing coffee with friends.
I feel so fortunate to have so many beautiful coffee mugs that were gifts from family and friends.
I now treasure each gift so much more as I sip my morning (afternoon or evening) brew from a mug given to me by family members or dear friends.
As I hold the mug, I remember the giver and at times have sent a photo to that friend as my thoughts turn to them.
Yes, even without in-person contacts, I am visiting “over coffee” with emails sent and texts received.
I would ask you to take a moment today and enjoy a cup of coffee and remember a friend — call or text and visit remotely.
Hopefully soon, we can all enjoy coffee together in person, visiting across the table.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to the young woman at the Dunkin’ drive-through at the Speedway Plaza.
When I placed my order, one item was requested (plus my ground coffee order) for a blueberry muffin.
There was a pause with the comment she would have to check to see if there were any remaining.
“It’s your lucky day,” this positive, upbeat woman told me — yes, there was one blueberry muffin left and it was for me. What fun!
How delightful to be told this was my lucky day.
It definitely was with the woman in the window at Dunkin’ attending to my coffee needs on a Friday morning.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and pick up coffee and a muffin?
I certainly think so.
GOOD NEWS
A few weeks ago on National Thank You Day, I suggested we each attempt to express our appreciation at least three times a day.
One faithful reader told me she had suggested that practice to her grandchildren.
This week she had purchased doughnuts at Kanebs for her grandchildren.
After leaving them for the children, they immediately said “Thank you” through a text. How wonderful!
The grandmother asked her grandchildren if they were saying thank you at least three times a day, and they all had been following that suggestion. What marvelous young people!
Yes, there are wonderful teenagers living in the north country. How grateful I am for these young people, their parents and grandmother, too!
FULL-SIZE VIEWING
Since a thunderstorm in our area, one of the television in our home has not worked properly.
When the TV is first turned on, the words “There is a problem with the hard drive” appears.
We are able to watch the programming, but that is all — there is no recording or pausing. A telephone number appeared to call for assistance. Last week, I finally remembered to call!
As the gentleman worked to restore our hard drive (which never occurred!), he promoted the company we deal with for television service.
He told me he could make our television programming available for every device in our home — my phone, iPad and computer, too.
I declined his offer, explaining we enjoyed watching the programs on our television.
I know there are many who enjoy watching television programming on a handheld device.
We didn’t have a television in our home during my high school years.
In elementary school, I remember going to the only child’s home in our entire town to watch afternoon television.
It was when I went to college that we first had a television — the screen was small, perhaps 10 inches.
Other families had larger television screens, but ours was small. Even as our children grew, our television screen was small, perhaps as 12 inches (I think I remember measurements are diagonally).
A few years ago, we purchased a larger television for our living room.
What fun to be able to watch programming without squinting at the image!
I have definitely decided I don’t want the offer of television programming on my phone — I have no desire to watch as I travel to Massena or wait for an appointment; I will take my book to pass the time and leave television viewing for our living room.
A footnote to this story: A new hard drive is being shopped for us to install.
I am hoping the installation will be completed by The Gardener!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“A cup of coffee shared with a friend is happiness tasted and time well spent.”
— Anonymous
