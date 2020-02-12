Our calendars list Friday (Feb. 14) as Valentine’s Day.
What a marvelous holiday! Many look at this as a day set aside to express a couple’s love. But for me, it is a day set aside to express how much we care for one another.
Although red is not my favorite color, on this day I love the display of red. This color in February (especially after a snowstorm) adds a wonderful brightness to a wintry day!
I love not only sending cards but receiving them as well. I love to save cards sent.
There are treasured handmade Valentine cards in journals for remembering. I have saved a construction paper cutout heart with a crayoned expression of love from our then-young son, now a teacher and artist.
And there is a beautiful handmade clay heart dyed a beautiful now faded red. My name has been painted on this heart, which hangs in my music room.
This clay heart was made by a young girl who lived in Massena and took piano lessons from this columnist, who at that time was a piano teacher. The thoughtful child is now grown, but the heart reminds me of a beautiful, young child’s caring heart.
Hopefully you will take a moment today to think of someone you care about deeply or who has touched your life and remember them in love with a card or perhaps a handmade gift on Friday. Today you can express your caring through a text (there are numerous hearts to use while texting!), or an email — or better still a handmade card.
I would love to be able to send each one reading this column a Valentine’s Day greeting. I hope you realize how much your reading and sharing means each week.
Without the readership of this column, my weekly sharing would be a mere exercise in typing. Please know this week that caring thoughts for the readership of this column — in print or online in the north country or across the miles — are sent along with love in my heart as we prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.
CREATIVE PHYSICIAN
An article in Sunday’s Advance News caught my eye. I was fascinated by the article featuring Dr. Robert Parry, a surgeon who creates artwork on the bandages of patients. What makes his artwork so special is that he is a pediatric surgeon leaving hand-drawn pictures of superheroes and landscapes on the bandages of patients. Spider-Man has been a favorite.
As I read the article, I smiled remembering my childhood in Dresden, a small town on Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region. Our family physician was Dr. Roberts in Penn Yan, a few miles away. Dr. Roberts also was a physician artist. His medium was mercurochrome.
Although visits with Dr. Roberts must be at last 70 years ago, my memory of his amazing artwork are vivid. For each inoculation, he would draw a cat in the red antiseptic on my hand. As he asked me about that cat, he would then draw a tail from the cat drawing in my hand to my upper arm where a shot would be injected.
I remember watching his drawing intently and talking about a cat and a wagging tail, sharing the sound a cat makes. And by the time the drawing was complete, the shot had been given, and for this young patient there was calmness and no pain at all.
All that remained are the remembrances of a wonderful doctor who added his artwork to each young patient. And for that I am most grateful.
How marvelous that there are wonderful physicians and surgeons who care about their patients enough to share their artwork to bring peace of mind during a difficult situation.
WARMEST WISHES
Gini Truax will celebrate her birthday Thursday. Gini and her husband, Bruce, are there for each one in need, doing so much for their family and for neighbors and friends.
You can usually find Gini with a camera in hand recording the events of family and friends and of organizations she belongs to. Have a great day, Gini! My warmest wishes are sent your way for only the best as you celebrate your special day.
AND FOR VERNA
Verna (whom I first met at Hannaford) will celebrate her birthday on Valentine’s Day. What a beautiful day to celebrate a birthday!
Have a wonderful day, Verna. Enjoy!
TUESDAY BIRTHDAY WISHES
Norma Wood celebrates her birthday Tuesday. What a lovely woman!
She made each stop at Cornell’s Cleaning on Main Street such a joy. Time spent with Norma is always such a pleasure. It was an absolute joy to be able to visit with Norma over coffee a few months ago now — hopefully our paths will cross again soon.
My warmest wishes, Norma, for only the best as you celebrate and for only wonderful events to celebrate in the year ahead.
TRAFFIC DELAYS
OOur network television programming is based in New York City. Monday morning the local NYC news told viewers there was a 45-minute traffic delay on the George Washington Bridge.
I was amazed thinking about my travels — there are virtually no delays between our Bombay home and Massena. I mentioned to The Clockman as we watched the news that I could drive to Massena, shop and drive home in the time of that delay!
Technically, I could do that. But the Clockman disagreed, reminding me of our stop at Walmart on Sunday. What fun that stop was — we saw neighbors from Bombay and Akwesasne and friends from Massena, too. The Clockman was right: I did “visit” for perhaps that 45-minute delayed time!
For me, though, visiting with friends in a Walmart aisle is far more pleasurable than sitting in NYC traffic. Don’t you agree? I only wish there had been a coffee pot in the back aisle at Walmart on a Sunday morning.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Love in your heart; wasn’t put there to stay — love isn’t love ’til you give it away.”
— Oscar Hammerstein
