Last week during a Zoom book study hosted by Emmanuel Congregational Church, Eunice Shippee shared a marvelous occurrence in her life that amazingly demonstrated the kindness of strangers. I was so impressed by this woman’s experience, I called her Friday and visited with her about wonderful people who lent a helping hand and exhibited such kindness.
Eunice’s granddaughters Elizabeth and Emily Shippee, who live in Virginia, were flying out of Watertown. Eunice drove them to the airport on a recent weekday. As she drove into the airport, “I had no brakes.” She pulled into the parking lot at the Watertown International Airport, but with no brakes there was no way Eunice could drive home to Massena.
Eunice first called a towing company, which told her it could take her car to a local garage in Watertown 13 miles away. If she wanted the company to take her car to Massena, it would be an additional $300.
This company would also not allow Eunice to ride home in the cab of the truck. There would be no trip home and no way to get her car to Massena at that point.
She also didn’t have extra clothes with her and didn’t have her needed medications. “I’m running out of resources,” she thought.
Eunice then decided to call car insurance policy department of the United Services Automobile Association. A woman named Marie was very concerned, Eunice told me when we visited this week. “There was an amazing string of angels” working on her behalf, Eunice said, adding, “They all went out of their way.”
Marie at the insurance company called three companies in Watertown. Some would transport her car to Massena but would not permit Eunice to ride with them. Marie finally discovered a company in Evans Mills that would be Eunice’s angel that day.
Northstar Towing and Repair from Evans Mills was the company that not only would transport Eunice’s car back to Frenchie’s in Massena but would provide Eunice with a much-needed ride home.
The woman’s son-in-law Jason arrived driving the tow truck. He assisted Eunice in positioning herself in the front seat of the cab.
The first step was about 2 feet high, Eunice told me as she explained the difficulty in making that initial step-up into the cab. The tow truck driver Jason, though, stood nearby Eunice, making sure she didn’t fall.
They sat at a distance in the cab of the truck with their masks on. “We chit-chatted all the way home,” she said, adding, “We solved the problems of the world!”
When there was a stop for gas, Eunice stayed in the cab of the truck. This kind young man thought of her, bringing Eunice a bottle of water and a chocolate bar.
When she offered to pay for the water and candy bar, Jason refused any repayment. How thoughtful.
Eunice learned the company had just changed the company’s policy, which allowed passengers to ride in the cab of the truck. How fortunate Eunice was for this policy change.
They arrived at Frenchie’s in Massena about 5:30 p.m. that evening. Her son was waiting for her at Frenchie’s to take her home.
Before leaving, though, Eunice said she and her driver Jason said their goodbyes. “We both wanted to give each other a hug,” she said, but they honored social distancing. Eunice spoke highly of her driver Jason. “He is the sweetest … so kind and gracious.”
Eunice had an amazing string of angels who made sure she made the trip from Watertown home safely and in a timely manner. For me, that is what the north country is — a marvelous place to live, where you can experience the kindness of strangers whenever you are in need.
My heartfelt thanks to Eunice, too, for sharing her beautiful story and for letting me then share it with you. I think this is one we all need to hear this week.
NORTH COUNTRY TALENT
There have been so many beautiful people I have met through this column. I believe it was Jeff McCallus at Hannaford some time ago who told me about a talented Massena chef, Lucia Johnson, who had had her recipe included in the Hannaford magazine.
I made contact through Jeff and interviewed this lovely woman for the column. I had the marvelous opportunity to visit in Lucia’s home and enjoy sharing over coffee at her table (and dine on her amazing creations).
It was later that I discovered this very talented woman also was a poet. She has published a marvelous book, “Glimpses of Life.”
Lucia’s poems are beautiful — each one touching my heart in a very special way. The book is special for so many reasons: the author, the photography and the fact this remarkable woman raised $500 for the Alzheimer’s Association with its sale.
An email received recently told me Lucia, who now lives in Potsdam, had a book for me to read. Social distancing made the book exchange a bit more complicated than normal, so there was no visit over coffee this time.
Lucia’s daughter Charlene Dumas had told me she had the book, and we made arrangements for the exchange. We stopped at the Dumas home. The book was placed in the mailbox where I could retrieve it, waving to Charlene through the window.
I was anxious to read the book and will share that amazing connection another week, but there was an added joy. A note had been placed inside the book — it was a poem, “Long Ago,” written by this extraordinary woman.
Lucia wrote the poem in February reminiscing about days now long ago and experiences of the time — sledding on cardboard boxes and a ride in a horse-drawn sleigh. What fun.
The question is shared by poet Lucia: “Why did the simple things go away?” As she concludes her poem, she asks the reader to look out on the snow and “remember days of so long ago.” How beautiful and what an amazing thought on a 90-degree day as we safe distance, remembering days of long ago.
My heartfelt thanks to you, Lucia, for always opening your door to me, always with the coffee pot on and the most delicious cookies served. And thanks, too, for your beautiful words this week shared with love across the miles.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”
— Tennessee Williams (quote from Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.