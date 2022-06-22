Hopefully you read the headline at the very top of the front page in last Wednesday’s Courier Observer.
What a marvelous thought was written in red complete with a picture of a bright, shining sun.
“Sunny days ahead” was the thought shared at the top of the front page last week.
What a wonderful, positive way to begin your day.
I loved that small, three-word thought.
That heading has been cut to place in my journal for remembering.
I have no idea who in the newspaper office is responsible for those words.
I have no idea what editor might have added that to the top of the page or assigned a reporter to draft a three-word thought for Page 1.
My heartfelt thanks to the individual whose thought this was and to the one who made the decision to include those words and the bright sun for readers to think on.
During rain storms last week and difficult news reports, it was absolutely wonderful to see that headline laying on the coffee table ready to be placed in my journal.
Throughout this past week, it was a constant reminder that sunny days were definitely ahead.
And for that I am most grateful.
COLLECTION OF WATCHES
“Nobody needs watches,” I was told as I watched a feature on a morning news program this weekend.
I was saddened by that statement as I thought about the clocks in our home and watches that mean so much.
The segment centered on watches and was titled, “Time is Money.”
Although the interviewer told us “Nobody needs watches,” he described the most amazing collections of watches that individuals now owned as they shared with pride their watch collections, telling the stories of each watch they own.
The stories of the watches in those collections generally centered on how it was made or the name across the face.
“Watches do more than tell time — they tell a story,” viewers were told as the segment concluded.
I smiled thinking not only of the clocks in our home but the watches as well.
I haven’t worn a watch recently; my phone tells the time so easily.
But the watches tell a story, too, of family and friends.
My parents gave me a watch as a gift when I graduated from college.
I haven’t worn it in years, but I think this week I should wear it and remember.
Another watch that I treasure was the one worn by my mother.
I don’t have a collection of expensive watches, but those I have do tell a story.
Some watches that others treasure have been given in retirement or to pay tribute to years of service at a job.
And some watches were given as a birthday gift.
Look through your jewelry box this week and wear your watch as a reminder of family, a dear friend or a marvelous event in your life.
The clocks in our home also hold memories and are treasured.
My grandfather had the most beautiful cuckoo clock in my grandparents’ Skaneateles home.
He had gotten it for his mother from the Black Forest.
The clock itself is perhaps 2 feet tall with intricate carvings of animals and scrolled edgings around it.
I remember meeting my grandfather as he came home for lunch.
He would pull the chains on the weights for the clock at noon.
I would climb onto the dining room chair and kneel there to assist with this operation so the clock would keep perfect time.
After my grandfather died, the clock literally stopped.
Of course, no one else at that time had any interest in keeping it going.
It was placed in my parents’ basement until the then-Math Teacher (who later was known as The Clock Man) decided he could make it work again.
And he did — constructing bellows for the clock from a paper shopping bag.
That clock is now in our home still keeping the time and striking each hour as part of our family history.
I am sure by now most of you know The Clock Man resides in our Bombay home.
A few years ago, he began to purchase and repair clocks.
When a young girl visiting in our home counted 45 clocks striking, it was decided there should be a clock shop built.
Clocks have been part of our lives, keeping time and being a reminder of family.
Clocks in our living room are from The Clock Man’s home in Massachusetts with some from my home in Ithaca.
Perhaps we don’t need a watch today to tell time, but it is important to listen to the strike of the grandfather clock or see the hands on your wrist watch slowly move in a circular manner — and remember.
WARMEST WISHES
Christina Hamel and Sheila Mockery celebrate their birthdays today.
What extraordinary women they both are, always so caring about each family member, friends and neighbors.
How grateful I am for coffee shared and concerns expressed with each of these women.
My warmest wishes for a wonderful birthday celebration today.
BELATED WISHES
I recently learned Jason Cole celebrated a birthday this past weekend.
Jason is the most remarkable individual, the one you want at the other end of the telephone line when you need help from tech support.
Jason is a Mohawk Networks technician.
When we first connected through Mohawk Networks, I called Jason for assistance.
He was so patient and helpful, assisting me with each problem.
(Yes, I called multiple times!)
I honestly believe every company should have Jason train its people in tech support.
Jason has been the most helpful and absolutely the most kind of anyone I have called for assistance.
(He is skilled with his assistance, too, solving each of my problems.)
My wishes are belated but most sincere.
I am sure you had a wonderful birthday.
My best wishes for only the best in the year ahead.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Every moment is a fresh beginning.”
— T.S. Eliot
