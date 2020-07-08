Wednesday I drove the once familiar route to Massena on Route 37 heading west to my destination.
In recent weeks, most of our trips to Massena have been for our pickup order at Walmart. The Gardner usually is the chauffeur and always takes “the back road,” the Bombay-Helena Road to Massena. On Sunday I was driving, alone in the car, as I started toward State Route 37C.
The sign in front of the Brass Horse drew my attention. When I am driving, it takes a moment and perhaps a trip or two to actually record something for remembering.
Sunday morning, I traveled that same route toward Massena and was able to remember the signboard message. “We need to support each other” were the words positioned on the sign in front of the Brass Horse.
What an amazing phrase, one I hope everyone will remember and put into action this week. Not only in a pandemic but as we greet others at a 6-foot distance and masked or as we think of a neighbor, family member or friend — we do need to support each other.
My heartfelt thanks to those at the Brass Horse who shared that message this week. I hope others will read as they pass by and remember to lend support to each one.
SUNDAY MORNING COFFEE
I am usually never home on Sunday mornings, but the past few months I have been at home (yes, I realize each of you has also been home on Sunday mornings as well as each day of the week!). I began watching NBC “Today” anchor Willie Geist as he shared news reports and interesting information on each as well as fascinating interviews.
I quickly found that more important than the information this gentleman presented, I thought he was using one of the best coffee cups I had seen in some time. I know each reader is well aware that I enjoy a hot cup of black coffee — in the morning, during visits over coffee, for lunch and dinner, too, and on occasions before bedtime.
I also enjoy each cup of coffee in a mug or cup that I have received from a family member or dear friend. There is calmness and pure joy as I hold a cup given to me by our grandchildren or a friend and enjoy my cup of coffee.
This has been a special joy the past few months when in-person visits were not part of our lives. I think about my friends as I enjoy my cup of coffee — there have been times when I have shared a picture of that cup of coffee with the one who had been the gift giver. This is a wonderful connection over coffee.
At the end of one of the Sunday morning “Today” segments, the news anchor shared photos of viewers with their Willie Geist coffee mugs. I picked up my iPad and placed an order.
This past week, my mug arrived at our Bombay home. It is delightful — the mug shares the show and anchor’s name, “Sunday Today with Willie Geist,” and comes in bright yellow. Although yellow would not be my favorite color, I love the bright yellow on this cup as a beautiful sign of morning. What fun!
The best part of this mug, though, it actually holds 20 ounces of coffee. That is nearly an entire pot! What a marvelous, fun way to begin the day.
COFFEE CREATION
This past week, I had the opportunity to visit with Lori Collins on East Orvis Street. Anyone who knows Lori knows how talented she is — not only with a pair of scissors or brush (or color) in hand but with decorations and designing for holidays and customers, too.
Lori has created a coffee bar in their home. To be honest, I have enjoyed coffee at restaurants describing their facility as a coffee bar. And although I have a coffee maker and coffee mugs throughout our home, I have never seen a coffee bar in a home before.
I had the privilege of seeing photos of Lori’s coffee bar. It is not only beautiful but inviting.
It is a side-boy positioned along the wall. The furniture itself is gorgeous.
On that coffee bar is a coffee machine and coffee, too, with mugs hanging in a rack on the wall. My words don’t do justice to her beautiful spot for sharing over coffee.
The most beautiful part of her coffee bar, though, is the wall above the table centering her spot for coffee preparation and sharing. Hanging on the wall are pictures of her grandchildren. Perfect: coffee and family!
I think we should all have Lori come to our homes (when we no longer have to physically distance) and design an area as our coffee bar. How marvelous!
A FAVORITE
“What’s your all-time favorite food?” was a question from a book author in this week’s Zoom study group. The author’s favorite food is Malnati’s pizza. I thought about that question with mashed potatoes and gravy coming to mind — my mother’s meatloaf was always a favorite
But at the top of my listing would be a s’more. I find every aspect of this delicious treat heavenly. Yes, a favorite.
This week on our local Vermont television news, I learned that Middlesex, Vt., recently had its 343-pound s’more listed in Guinness World Records! The record-breaking s’more was created in December, with its listing just announced in the official world record.
I watched the news story featuring the record-breaking s’more. And even though the marshmallow filling and melted chocolate covering were inviting, I knew that even I couldn’t consume more than 300 pounds of this delicacy.
And then I thought about favorite foods. For me at least, it is not the food item that is a favorite and makes consuming it pure enjoyment. The enjoyment comes with friends nearby — friends who perhaps had created the favorite food item or friends willing to listen to your day or share in laughter over dinner.
We must physically distance (I prefer that phrase to social distancing for I feel while physically distancing is crucial, we have been so blessed to be able to visit by Zoom and socialize with friends the past few months). Perhaps now we can visit and enjoy our favorite food item and favorite friend or neighbor or perhaps even visit family and friends in India and Bangladesh via Zoom or Facetime. Yes, time spent with friends are what make any food a favorite!
MASK ADVICE
Sunday, I went through the drive-through at Tim Hortons on my way home from Massena. I purchased a cup of black coffee. I wore my mask as I stopped at the window as did each one behind the window.
I left anxious to enjoy my coffee as I proceeded homeward. My advice: Don’t attempt to drink coffee with a mask on — it truly is not a good plan.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”
— Pablo Picasso
