What an amazing week this has been.
The datebook by the phone in the kitchen showed there were two meetings to attend, newsletters I had worked on to be mailed and groceries to be purchased.
Nothing unusual — no holidays to celebrate or even dates scheduled for visiting in person over coffee with friends.
Early in the week, the mail included an envelope containing the most beautiful Valentine’s Day wish.
I had purchased cards to send but had honestly not thought about receiving one.
A good friend had remembered the holiday and sent the most wonderful card.
The inscription read: “Smile — Someone is thinking about you today!”
What a marvelous thought on a weekday morning.
Thursday morning, there was a trip to Massena.
There were many items on my shopping list, and there was a stop on West Orvis Street.
As I walked into the building, the woman behind the desk immediately stepped behind a cabinet nearby and brought out a handful of beautifully wrapped Christmas presents.
I hadn’t seen this extraordinary woman since before Christmas with the gifts from my friend waiting for the next visit.
When I sent an email “Thank you” message from our feline friend, Tigger (yes, there was a wonderful gift included for Tigger, too!), the response said it all:
“What could be better than Christmas in February?”
Friday morning when the mail arrived, there was a large, padded envelope from our granddaughter, who now lives in Washington, D.C.
I was surprised with the envelope wondering what it might be.
It certainly is not time for a birthday celebration, and there were no other holidays to celebrate on this February weekday.
You must all be aware of the fact by now that I enjoy a cup of coffee — or two.
And with that coffee, I also love chocolate. In the package was a handwritten message on a Post-It note telling me when our granddaughter saw the chocolates, she thought of me!
The chocolates were shaped like a heart with tiny marshmallows embedded in each.
There were chocolates to snack on with the hearts ready to be placed in coffee for a specialty mocha drink or in hot chocolate.
What a thoughtful and perfect gift!
Yes, I have tried them and the chocolate hearts from our granddaughter are delicious.
Perhaps the most marvelous surprise though was on Sunday morning.
My car was in a parking lot near Massena.
I had not locked my car on Sunday morning.
And when I opened the car door for the trip home, the front seat was filled with the most wonderful gift.
A good friend had left a gift in a bag on my car seat.
The gift included the most beautiful pillow and, yes, chocolates.
There was also the kindest note and card attached.
What kind, caring people live in the north country (and Washington, D.C.!).
How grateful I am for this amazing week.
How grateful I am for the kindness of others.
My heartfelt thanks to each one who reached out, shared and demonstrated their love on an ordinary day in February.
I would hope this week that others will share an unexpected gift with a friend.
If you are able, leave one in a car or perhaps mail a special gift to an unexpecting neighbor or friend nearby.
What fun!
I hope the kindness shared with me this week will only be the beginning of a 2023 filled with shared love and friendship.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to the young woman behind the counter at Dunkin’ in the Speedway Plaza.
When I placed my order for coffee and doughnuts last week, she was so helpful.
I had four cups of coffee to purchase and doughnuts, too.
This young woman went the extra mile as I checked out.
And as I turned to leave, I realized she had doubled the carrying cup frame for my coffee order.
How thoughtful! I am sure without the doubling of the holder, my coffee would never have made it to Massena for sharing.
It certainly was something I had never thought of before.
And this week Post Master Elizabeth at the Rooseveltown post office was so helpful with a letter I was mailing to Canada.
I appreciate her thought and concern with each letter mailed.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and to purchase coffee and stop at the post office?
I certainly think so.
PHONE CONNECTIONS
A faithful column reader sent an email message last week responding to my call for connecting with friends on Zoom.
She told me she personally doesn’t visit with family members and friends on Zoom, but she makes telephone calls.
This woman visits with some who are confined to their homes and with family members.
She said one recent call was an hour and 50 minutes long!
I understand that with all of my family at a distance.
Calls to my California sisters many times are lengthy.
Do you remember telephone bills from a few years ago?
There was a charge for each “long distance” call.
Calls to my parents in Ithaca (within the same state!) and sisters and sons all a few miles away had our telephone bills many months exceeding $200.
I am grateful for telephones and connections made through a visit via a long distance call as well as Zoom connections made.
I am most grateful that our telephone bill each month never exceeds our set amount on our bill — $29.99!
If you are able to make calls easily, remember past long distance bills and be thankful for new technology and lower prices. In this day and age of so many increases, it is a joy to say our home telephone bill has decreased!
Thanks to everyone at Mohawk Networks and Verizon.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love.”
— Hal David and Burt Bacharach
