It is that time of the year to circle the date of Oct. 27 for a visit to an open house at the Bombay Historical Society and Museum.
The annual open house is 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum on State Route 95. (Technically, it is located at 1716 State Route 95.)
The museum in Bombay is easily recognizable. It has been built as a replica of the Bombay Railroad Station complete with a bench nearby and a ticket agent in the window.
The theme of this year’s open house is “Agriculture in Bombay.” Volume 32 of the Bombay Historical Society’s Historical Notes will be available for purchase that day. An auction also will be held at the open house, and refreshments will be served.
I always enjoy a visit to the Bombay Museum. Whenever I drive by the replica of the Bombay Railroad Station, I always think about Bombay resident Edith Montross Barber.
Before her passing in 1990, she would tell me about the “early” days of life in Bombay. She said her grandfather lived in Moira, and she remembered sitting on the bench at the railroad station as a very young girl to travel by train to visit her grandfather. What a special memory tied to the local railroad station.
Last week, I shared a wonderful reason to travel to our hometown of Bombay — to view the extraordinary Halloween display at the home of Nancy and Curt Smith (which is also on Route 95, across from the post office). This week there is a second reason! I hope you type our town’s name, Bombay, into your GPS and plan a trip on Sunday to visit our wonderful museum and see a terrific Halloween display!
WARMEST WISHES
Mary Weinert and Ruth Truax celebrate their birthdays today. My heartfelt thanks to both Mary and Ruth for their care for family and friends and for their many contributions to the community. It is always a joy to visit with both women.
Both women are lovely and so talented. If I listed even a few of their many contributions, I could literally fill this column — Ruth’s volunteering and culinary skills are known throughout Massena.
Mary is also talented. I still have a beautiful necklace she created so amazingly from used bulletins from a local church.
My warmest wishes to you both as you celebrate today.
AND ON SATURDAY
Dr. Joanne Cichetti also will celebrate her birthday Saturday. Dr. Joanne is another extraordinary woman who does so much for others — for her family and friends, and she contributes a great deal to the community as well. Take a moment this week and stop at the North Country Adult Clinic to wish Dr. Joanne only the best as she celebrates her birthday this year.
QUOTABLE READING
I enjoy reading, especially words that are in print — hard copy, it was once called. (With so much online, I honestly don’t know if the phrase “hard copy” is still used. My submissions to the then-Massena Observer were initially all taken to the office as hard copy. My typewritten words were on copy paper and handed to then Editor Pat McKeown for proofing and correcting!)
I love to hold the newspaper in my hand to read the news of the day and editorials. And I love to hold books in my hand to read.
I recently downloaded (with the help of a gentleman in the Verizon store — I believe his name was Michael) a book for reading. I love the subject matter, but I find it problematic to hold my iPad and attempt to underline favorite passages in that format.
I am sure you realize that I also love quotations. What an absolute joy this week to receive Hoda Kotb’s latest book, “I Really Needed This Today,” in the mail (my thanks to mail carrier Keith for his constant deliveries to our home). What a beautiful book — each page is dated, and with the date there is a single quote with the author’s sharings of how that quote affected her life that day.
I would recommend this marvelous book, especially if you are looking for just the right quotation and thoughts for your day. The only problem with this book is that each quote is listed for a singular day — I have now read nearly half of this year’s quotes and reflections on life. And each has been wonderful.
FUN SIZE
In anticipation of the visitations of trick or treaters to our home, a bag of individual candy bars was purchased. (A disclaimer: Since our sons graduated from high school there have been virtually no trick or treaters stopping by our home, but I always make the purchase — just in case.)
The bag was opened for sharing with my Saturday morning group, which always enjoys candy following our rehearsal time together. As I put the candy bars in a container for sharing, I soon realized they were far smaller than I had anticipated. I opened one for tasting. It was then I noticed the description on the candy bar on the label, “Fun Size!”
I smiled thinking to myself no lover of chocolate would ever have described a small, less than an ounce candy bar as a “Fun Size!” For me, it appeared to be more of a “Bite Size” candy offering. I do enjoy a chocolate bar from time to time — not quite as much as a delicious steaming cup of black coffee, but a chocolate bar is a wonderfully delicious accompaniment to that cup of coffee.
As I thought of the size of a chocolate bar, I remembered one my grandmother purchased when I was an elementary school student. If I earned an “A” in every subject on my report card, I received from my grandmother a large Hersey’s bar. It was huge and, yes, I would consider that chocolate bar “Fun Sized”!
As I continued to think about chocolate in my life, I wondered if perhaps that early large chocolate bar gift could be blamed for my love of chocolate. Perhaps being rewarded for a job well done with chocolate has had a lasting influence on my love of chocolate! And perhaps not. I guess it would be unfair to blame my grandmother for my odd habits concerning food consumption.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“I’m glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
— L.M. Montgomery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.