Nov. 11 has been designated as Veterans Day, a day set aside to pay tribute to all veterans and their dedicated service.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the signing of the agreement that ended World War I at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918 (signed the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month). The federal commemoration was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
Did you realize the day does not include an apostrophe in the word veterans? The explanation that I had heard and then later read said this day is not a singular day that belongs to veterans, but it is a day set aside to honor all veterans. The day to honor veterans is a time to pay tribute to not only those who are serving but those who have served.
I would urge you to take a moment each day, but especially on Friday to say “Thank you” to a veteran. If you see a bumper sticker designating service or a license plate, stop and express your appreciation for their dedicated service.
How grateful we each should be for the service of our veterans — it is because of their service that I am able to freely share my thoughts with you today and it is because of the service of our veterans we were able to cast our ballots freely this week and that I can worship freely. And for that I am most grateful.
My heartfelt thanks to each veteran today and to each of those who are serving at home and abroad. Your service is appreciated.
ORDERING ISSUES
As I am sure most of you are aware of by now that I enjoy shopping locally. I love making purchases of the beautiful items created by local artisans, and I thoroughly enjoy visiting with store clerks: Francis in the Walmart bakery, Janice at the cash register on a Monday morning, Art and David at Western Door — and that is just on Monday. There are so many who make my life and purchasing such a joy including those I miss now Marcia Curran at Seasons and Phil and Jackie Sheehan at Phil and Jackie’s on Main Street, too.
During the past few years, though, ordering items that now are frequently not on the shelves locally has become more of a routine than I would like to have it be. A main concern of mine has been in providing food for our feline friend, Tigger. I haven’t wanted to change brands or his menu, especially during the pandemic when visits to anyone (especially the veterinarian) were limited.
I placed numerous orders for food when the right brand and kind couldn’t be found. Recently we have been able to find Tigger’s food locally — from time to time.
The past few weeks, a specific dry food was on my shopping list. None could be found in any store I tried.
An order was placed with a delivery just a few days later. I was thrilled when I received the email announcing Tigger’s food had been delivered.
The Gardener brought a huge box into the living room. The box was opened, and there was Tigger’s food — but in an absolutely huge bag.
Tigger was thrilled. Although the box was quickly closed, Tigger dug at the box and discovered his food inside while tearing at the bag until we quickly hid it away in a bedroom!
I had definitely made a huge mistake in ordering with a bag more than double in size than the one I had purchased locally. I love to shop locally — visiting with the friendliest and most helpful clerks and where I can purchase exactly the right item needed. Hopefully, the next time I need Tigger’s dry food I will be able to find it locally — although that won’t be anytime soon with the size of the food just purchased.
EXTRAORDINARY ORDINARY
I receive numerous quotes and reflections on life in my inbox. As I am sure you are aware of, I enjoy reading and remembering quotes.
I smiled this week when a faithful column reader in Massena sent an email speaking about the change of seasons in the north country. She remembered a quote I had used that she found reassuring in the middle of winter: “Remember, no spring has missed its turn.” Yes, that simple quote says it all!
This week, an email reminded me to see the extraordinary in the ordinary. How perfect is that thought.
My thoughts turned to a Sunday sharing of homemade soup. Corn soup was made by a friend’s sister for sharing. Another young woman made fried bread for the meal.
Yes, an ordinary meal, but what an extraordinary time together. It touched my heart to think of someone making homemade soup to share with others, most of whom she had never met before.
The corn soup and fried bread were delicious, but that ordinary meal was extraordinary as friends laughed and visited around the table. And as the cleanup began, there were thoughts of others who hadn’t been able to join the group around the table.
Soup was placed in the refrigerator for another and containers filled to take to others not at the table that day. There were thoughts of others and concern for each one — how grateful I am for life in the north country where an ordinary noon meal can quickly be a time of extraordinary friendship and caring.
Take a moment this week and look for the extraordinary in the ordinary.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.”
— Dan Lipinski
