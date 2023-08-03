Over Coffee
When the mail was handed to me on a weekday morning, there were the usual catalogs, junk mail offerings and bills with one hand written letter hidden among the advertisements and the business of the day. A hand written card always brings joy.
This card brought a special joy. It was from a woman I met during the time of COVID. I first visited with this lovely woman in a Zoom gathering. Since that time we have visited in person and enjoyed visiting over coffee in person at her home.
We have communicated through cards sent during the past few years. I learned a few weeks ago, though, she had moved to a nearby town. Since I didn’t have a new address I was saddened to think I wouldn’t be able to be connected with this wonderful new friend.
What a joy it always is to meet new people, the most marvelous individuals – caring, giving and so friendly and kind. I opened the card and was completely overjoyed. The card not only contained my friend’s new address, but had been hand painted by the sender. A beautiful sunflower bringing brightness on a rainy day and such joy.
I noticed this woman’s initials in the stem of the sunflower so knew it was original artwork. I read the beautiful hand written note catching up on her life. As the note ended, I saw a stamped logo telling me that it was her “one-of-a-kind” creation. The logo also told me this art had been “inspired by life.” What a wonderful thought to create something or take an action that was inspired by life.
Take a moment this week and turn your thoughts to what in your life has inspired you to do. For me painting and artwork would not be that inspiration, but perhaps there might be another direction the joy of life this week might take me. Perhaps it would be sending a card that was created by another. I hope those sending notes and cards realize the joy seeing that personal note and finding a card that must be saved for framing brings.
Be inspired by life this week and then take action – write a note, call a friend or paint a beautiful sunflower for sharing.
With thanks to my friend for taking the time to share the beauty of her creation and connect with a friend. What joy that card and hand written note brought.
JOYFUL SONG
Last week during our Walmart shopping trip, we met a delightful, friendly cashier named Teaya. She was so helpful and cheerful as she processed our order that day. As I placed our items on the conveyor belt, I heard the most beautiful song. Cashier Teaya was busy working – checking out each item and dealing with The Gardener at the end of the counter bagging the items purchased. She was visiting with others, sharing her beautiful smile and delighting us with the beauty of her song.
We mentioned it as we left and thanked her for her song. I even mentioned perhaps there should be an additional fee for her musical accompaniment to our check-out
My heartful thanks to Teaya for her kind care as we checked-out and for the beauty of her song. What a joy to shop to live music. Isn’t the North Country a marvelous place to live and shop and hear music on a weekday morning? I certainly think so.
SPECTACULAR BEAUTY
As we turned from Route 37 on our way home from a Sunday evening at Eisenhower Lock, a nearly full moon was directly ahead of us. I announced the full moon to The Chauffeur, who also enjoys sky watching, who immediately pointed out it wasn’t a completely full moon – yet. (It was still beautiful!) He also told me that this month we will be able to experience a blue moon.
When we arrived home I read about the August full moon. The first of two full moons in August reached its peak yesterday on August 1. And as an added bonus, both of the full moons this month are also supermoons, I read. There will be a second full moon on August 30. That moon will be a blue moon, since it is the second full moon of the month.
I hope you look skyward this week at the night sky and enjoy a full moon. And then at the end of the month look again to enjoy the beauty of a North Country evening. We had a visitor some time ago, who had grown up in New York City. The visitor came inside one evening and asked us all to go outside to see the amazing sight. Because of the city lights, this woman had never seen the night sky. How grateful we all should be to be able to enjoy and experience the joy of seeing a full moon – not once this month, but twice.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” Princess Diana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.