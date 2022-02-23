There are two bird feeders in our backyard plus small cages holding suet. It is such a joy to watch as the north country birds visit the feeder in the early morning hours and throughout the day.
Many years ago, a friend told me about watching birds online. Since that time, I have watched with interest the red-tailed hawks at Cornell University as they make their nests, hatch their eggs and care for their young — all captured on camera.
My parents lived near Ithaca from the time I was in the ninth grade. There was time spent on the Cornell campus with a friend’s father who was a professor of veterinary medicine, Fourth of July fireworks at Schoellkopf Field (including playing with the band at those fireworks) and a summer job near the campus. There are definitely ties to Ithaca that makes watching the activities on the Cornell campus even more fascinating.
Last week as I searched for signs of spring, I mentioned the online Cornell live bird cam had begun — certainly a sign of spring. This week as I checked that website, I had the opportunity of seeing red-tailed hawk Arthur bringing sticks to the platform where the birds had made their nest last year. The hawks nest above one of the athletic fields at Cornell University on a light pole platform about 80 feet above the ground.
Since 2012, the red-tailed hawks have nested on the live bird cam. Big Red is the mother named for the Cornell University team name. She mated with Ezra, who was named for the founder of Cornell University, until 2017 when the bird died.
Big Red has since 2017 mated with Arthur, who has been named for the founder of the Cornell Ornithological Lab. It is remarkable to watch as the hawks work to build their nest and prepare for their young.
In the past, we have been able to see the eggs and then the tiny birds as they hatch. If you enjoy watching the activities of birds, take a moment this week and just type in “Cornell Live Bird Cam” and then click on “Red-Tailed Hawk.” They can be found on the YouTube channel as well.
The north country is filled with extraordinary sights — the beauty of snow falling (if you aren’t traveling on the roadways) and the beauty of birds in trees nearby, at the feeder fighting for their dinner. And if it is snowing or a chilly morning, take a moment and watch the birds online from Cornell University in Ithaca.
MORNING JOY
What an absolute joy to open my car door on a Sunday morning and discover a card placed on the front seat. The card was from a good friend complete with a handwritten note that touched my heart. I wasn’t expecting this card, which made it mean so much more.
As I sat preparing to start my car reading the card that had been left, a woman walked to my car window. She had driven from Syracuse the day before to Massena to visit relatives.
She brought gifts from a relative who had hand-crocheted dishcloths. The gift was held up to my window.
How kind of her to walk across the parking lot, remembering me with this handmade gift. That, too, touched my heart.
There was a trip to Price Chopper on Sunday for my salmon purchase. The young man behind the counter in the seafood department is always so friendly and kind.
On Sunday, he made sure my order was prepared exactly as I had requested. And for that I am most grateful.
I received a poem last week from a friend who moved from Massena. A beautiful letter was written with a poem “Heartprints” included. The poem reminds readers that we leave fingerprints everywhere.
The words of this beautiful poem continue asking us to leave “heartprints of kindness and genuine concern.” On Sunday, I knew the heartprints of kindness from two friends and a terrific gentleman at Price Chopper had been left, bringing such joy on a Sunday morning. I hope you receive a heartprint this week and will find just the right moment to leave a heartprint.
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to snowplow drivers. I have mentioned before that I find hearing the snowplow on the highway in front of our home on a snowy evening both comforting and unsettling.
Driving on snow covered roads isn’t frightening to me anymore. I don’t travel on snow covered roads at this point — unless The Gardener becomes my Chauffeur, which has happened on occasion.
While visiting our son downstate, we have realized how fortunate we are in the north country. If there is a small amount of snow where our son lives, the roads are a disaster and no snowplow clears them for days.
Sunday morning as I looked out to see whether I might be able to drive to Massena, the road was clear. And for that I am most grateful.
I know it must be a difficult job — leaving your warm home and family in the middle of the night to drive in the worst conditions. Please know how grateful we are in our home that you are there to make sure our travel is safe.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Roger Smith of Massena will soon celebrate a birthday. Roger was born on Feb. 29. Since this is not a leap year, I am sure Roger will be celebrating sometime this week!
Roger is a terrific young man. It is always such a pleasure when our paths cross.
His smile and friendly hello always touch my heart. My warmest wishes, Roger, for only the best as you celebrate your special day.
IMAGINE
During the finale of the Winter Olympics, my thoughts turned to the beauty of both the opening and closing ceremonies. As I had watched that amazing procession of athletes from around the world, I listened to the John Lennon song “Imagine.”
Nearly 30 years ago, I purchased a book at the bookstore then in the mall. This children’s book was illustrated complete with the words to “Imagine.” I gave it to my then-young niece.
The book was read to her a number of times until she had created her own words to the now famous Beatles song (she still loves the Beatles!). Young Diva would hold the book and repeat, “Me-magine all people be nice!”
At some point, her mother has told me, the title of the book even became “All people be nice!” I remember her words and would love to hear them repeated and ring true throughout the world. What a wonderful thought.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person’s life.”
— Jackie Chan
