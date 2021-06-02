This week, I had the opportunity to watch the amazing parental care of three families of feathered friends.
We believe the eggs have hatched for the eastern phoebe family that built their nest on top of the outside light by our back door. Both parents have been busy flying to and from the nest. Each one will come with tiny bits of food as they care for their young.
As I have watched the Cornell Live Bird Cam on YouTube, the red-tailed hawk parents also have been busy feeding their young. The young baby hawks are growing and require substantial meals from their parents.
This week, Mother Big Red guarded her three babies from an intruder. She stood her ground and let the intruder know that it was not welcome. The mother bird then flew off the nest apparently to direct the unwelcome guest away from her young.
Sunday morning as I began my familiar drive to Massena, when I started down Route 37, I noticed the cars were stopped coming toward me. I looked more carefully and I, too, came to a stop as parent geese crossed the road near the casino.
One parent bird stood in the middle of the road and looked back to the edge of the road on the other side of my car. As she turned her head, it was as if she was calling her children to follow her. A steady stream of infant geese followed, and the cars waited and watched.
I was amazed this week with the care of the parent birds of their young, the all-encompassing time to keep them safe and to make sure they were fed properly. I smiled as I watched our feathered friends knowing that each parent of a small child, a teen or a grown son or daughter, has cared for them in the same way.
We have taken care to feed them so they would grow and develop. And we always made sure to protect them and make sure they were safe. (I personally think sitting in the passenger’s seat as your son is learning to drive the car was the most difficult in dealing with safety and care of your child!)
We have two grown sons. Our youngest son, Gregg, drove from his home in New York City this weekend to visit and, yes, share in a warm hug. We are all fully vaccinated so that hug could be a person-to-person exchange between parent and son.
With concerns about the novel coronavirus, we stayed in our Bombay home and our family members have remained in their homes in NYC and Chappaqua. It was Christmas of 2019 when we were together last. How I have missed our family.
As I have watched the bird families, I realized the parents are giving all to their small, newly hatched babies. I wonder, though, if our son realizes on this trip how much he has given to his parents. What absolute joy it has been to have family together — to set one more plate at the table, to hear laughter between father and son and to have such amazing assistance with projects in need of completion.
The goal of being a good parent is so the young will eventually leave the nest and be able to live on their own. When that occurs, there is pride and so much pleasure.
But during a pandemic and with miles between our homes, the human contact of family has been missed. How grateful we are this week to have our son here.
If you have family nearby, take time to enjoy their company. And if you live farther away from family, know that soon there will be a visit.
What a beautiful weekend filled with sunshine, blue skies and the companionship of family. We have learned a great deal this past year.
We have definitely learned to appreciate being together. How grateful I am for time together — not a virtual hug, a heart emoji or FaceTime, but visiting in the same room and spending such precious time together.
WARMEST WISHES
Pat Edwards (our next-door neighbor — country style!) will celebrate her birthday tomorrow. It is always wonderful to be able to spend time with Pat and her husband, Keith. I hope this year I will be able to wish her a Happy Birthday “in person”!
Pat is amazing — such a talented musician. My warmest wishes, Pat, for only the best as you celebrate your birthday this year.
Have a wonderful day. Happy Birthday!
DUAL NHL SUPPORT
Everyone in our home is a fan of the Montreal Canadiens and has been since we moved here more than 50 years ago. There have been trips to the Montreal Forum to watch games and the new Bell Centre.
Each televised game was watched as our children grew up. There have been pictures taken with the Stanley Cup and autographs saved
When Henri Richard was at the Massena Arena, I took a book written by Claude Mouton for him to sign. He knew the book and went through every page signing his name on every picture printed in the book!
Our son Gregg has even found Canadiens fans in NYC.
This weekend, there was a crucial game for the Canadiens — a playoff game. The Canadiens were playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Although the Maple Leafs are definitely a rival and everyone in our home was cheering for the Canadiens to win, we soon realized that Massena’s Zach Bogosian was in the lineup for the Maple Leafs. We watched No. 22 carefully, cheering for him although wanting “our” team to win.
The Canadiens won 3-2 in overtime Saturday evening to force Game 7 in the series. What an excellent game and what fun to watch a local Massena hockey player in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The teams were tied at three games each with the seventh game Monday evening. We listened for the name Bogosian on Monday evening but cheered on our team with text messages between our Bombay home and our granddaughter downstate.
The Canadiens were victorious, defeating the Leafs 3-1 to advance in the playoffs. It is always great fun to follow a team, cheer them on and knowing there are neighbors and friends cheering for the opposition.
We will continue to cheer for our Canadiens but will always lend support to the local athletes who have achieved an amazing feat by earning a spot on an NHL team. Congratulations, Zach, on your marvelous accomplishments.
SHARED HUGS
Last week as I mentioned missing hugs and receiving a “vaccinated” hug from a friend, others agreed, sharing their time of missing personal contacts.
A good friend and column reader walked toward me Sunday morning, complete with a mask. My coffee brewing friend said “Good morning” and then told me he was there for a hug. Yes, he confirmed he had read the column this week!
There was a hug on a Sunday morning — a hug that touched my heart. A friend had read that I had missed a hug, remembered and shared a kind caring hug. And for that I am most grateful.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“There is nothing on this Earth to be prized more than true friendship.”
— Thomas Aquinas
Welcome to the discussion.
