Today is a national holiday.
Feb. 2 has been designated as Groundhog Day. It is a day when the top story on national news broadcasts centers on a groundhog and its prediction of the arrival of spring.
I am sure you are aware by now that I enjoy the change of seasons in the north country. I love looking forward to the arrival of spring.
The official Countdown to spring tells us there are 45 days until its official arrival. But a day when we are to turn to a rodent for advice on the arrival of our next season is not something I am looking forward to today.
A few years ago, I researched Groundhog Day, hoping to find something I could enjoy in its celebration. The holiday began in the state of Pennsylvania in 1887.
I read that it had been created by a newspaper editor. The editor of the Punxsutawney Spirit promoted a local groundhog as being the official predictor of spring.
The power of an editor is truly amazing — adding headlines, changing a lead in a story or cutting an article completely — but this editor in Pennsylvania had amazing influence. Punxsutawney Phil is now a national celebrity with lights, camera and reporters all on hand for the rodent’s announcement.
I love animals and enjoy watching the wildlife near our home. This week, wild turkeys stopped by the bird feeders.
They ate at the base of the bird feeders, literally chasing away squirrels and any bird that happened to land nearby. What fun to watch them trudge through the snow.
A groundhog (or woodchuck, as he is known to many) is definitely not my favorite animal to watch, though. They have done damage to The Gardener’s garden, destroying plants he had grown for our enjoyment and nourishment.
I honestly believe (perhaps a north country editor could be involved) there should be a change made to the celebration of Groundhog Day. Perhaps we could look to a north country rabbit to foretell the arrival of spring. (Did you realize the rabbit actually changes the color of his fur from winter white to summer brown as the season changes? This is a perfect predictor!).
Instead of looking to Punxsutawney Phil, we could look to the Bombay Bunny to predict spring’s rival. How much more pleasant it would be to seek a bunny in the woods nearby — holding him would be far more pleasurable, I am sure, than attempting to hold a groundhog.
Perhaps Bombay could even host this event with the Bombay Bunny predicting spring’s arrival at the gazebo or with a celebration and display planned by Nancy and Curt Smith. How much more pleasurable the sighting of a rabbit would be than the Pennsylvania groundhog.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Phil Schwartz will celebrate his birthday Tuesday. What a terrific gentleman. Visiting with Phil always makes our day a good one in the Emery home.
Have a great birthday, Phil. My warmest wishes are sent your way for only the best as you celebrate and for only good events in your life in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, Phil!
WITH THANKS
My thanks this week to the young man at Price Chopper collecting shopping carts in the parking lot on a chilly Friday morning. As I left the store, he was headed to gather the carts nearby.
We walked in the same direction. The young man asked across the parking lot, “How is your day going?” How kind he was — his interest in my well-being meant a great deal.
I mentioned he had a chilly morning to be outside collecting carts. His immediate response was, “It’s warmer than yesterday!”
What a positive attitude. What a marvelous way to begin my Friday. My heartfelt thanks to each one who works diligently in the parking lots of every store to make sure shopping carts are in place for our use and so they will not harm our cars.
NATURE THERAPY
This week, I learned there was such a thing as Nature Therapy. By merely viewing nature and listening to the sounds of the natural world, we can improve our mood, reduce stress and feel more relaxed, Dr. Jen Ashton explained.
After listening to the three suggestions by the medical doctor on TV, I came to the conclusion that I should have absolutely no stress at all and be completely relaxed!
The three suggestions included bringing plants indoors. There are seven hanging baskets of various plants in our living room and a guest bedroom now filled with seedlings growing for planting in the spring. Having plants indoors has been accomplished.
Viewers were then advised to use a “sound machine” so bird sounds could be heard. I smiled at that — the windows are closed now so it is more difficult to hear the birds nearby, but normally we can hear birds.
The nature surrounding our home seems silent this time of year. We can hear the smooth clip-clop of the horse hooves as they go by — perhaps that would count. Coy dogs are a sound of nature, but there is absolutely no sound from snow falling unless you count it falling off the metal roof in a thunderous thud.
We also were told to look at “nature art” because looking at nature was relaxing and part of this therapy. Our son is an artist, and looking at art is wonderful but not art replacing nature when it is just outside your door.
I would suggest that this week you take a moment and enjoy the north country, nature therapy at its purest. I would hope you would take a few moments and enjoy looking at the snow-covered trees and beauty of the natural world outside your windows and listen for the sounds of birds and trees blowing in the wind knowing that the north country surroundings will provide relaxation and reduced stress.
KINDNESS APPS
I love the fact that a reader actually looked for a kindness app last week. The apps were found but seemed to only be suggestions of how to be kind.
At least at this point, no app was discovered where individuals could actually report and register the wonderful acts of kindness we come in touch with each week in the north country. We will have to rely on sharing the good news of kindness shared.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Surely as cometh the winter, I know there are spring violets under the snow.”
— R.H. Newell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.