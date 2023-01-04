We were fortunate this year that we were able to be with our family for Christmas. What a joy!
Last year, there were some family members unable to join in our celebration. This year, there were warm hugs and embraces as our family gathered to enjoy each one there, celebrate around the table and as gifts were shared.
I have thought about giving this year. How thoughtful friends have been with their gifts shared. A small box was opened from a dear friend.
Inside was a tiny, absolutely beautiful cup of coffee ornament on a beautiful chain. What a perfect gift. When someone asked what the necklace was, my friend said immediately — “a coffee cup; we visit over coffee!”
Last week, I shared a quote I thought appropriate from comedian Bob Hope. “My idea of Christmas, whether old fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” Perhaps, though, the most perfect expression of love shared this year was in the preparation of and giving of a CD of Christmas music from a friend in Cape Vincent.
I had told you last year about the marvelous CDs this friend puts together, sharing a variety of artists with different styles of music. I have found the CDs wonderful and so meaningful each year I have been blessed to receive one.
This year, though, the CD exceeds every gift given, actually turning my thoughts to others with love. The gentleman who prepared this gift wrote in an accompanying letter that with the news this year he had opted for a different tactic as he put together his Christmas CD. All the music included in the 2022 Christmas CD is Ukrainian.
As I listened and thought of the headlines from the Ukraine and the heartbreaking news from so far away, the music of the Ukrainian people touched my heart in an amazing way. I listened not understanding the words but feeling the music played and sung.
And then a familiar carol would be heard, “Joy to the World.” I sang along until the words were overpowering.
There was a lullaby that was perfect for rocking a baby to sleep and another familiar carol, “Angels from the Realms of Glory.” What a joy to sing along and listen as carols were sung in Ukrainian.
The song that was most meaningful was one I am sure many of you know, “Carol of the Bells.” I have played this song for years now — loving to add the sound of the bell to the music.
My friend and colleague had written about “Carol of the Bells.” I was unaware that it was Ukrainian. I looked at my music, and at the top right corner it told me it was Ukrainian. Amazing.
I read more and learned it was first performed by students at Kyiv University in December 1916. Sunday, I played “Carol of the Bells” for friends and shared the story with hopes thoughts and hearts would be turned with love to others in this world.
My heartfelt thanks to my friend and colleague for his caring collection of music shared each Christmas especially this year. I am sure the selection of this wonderful music must have been time consuming.
How very thoughtful and what a marvelous example of demonstrating love for others and concern over the welfare of others. My friend’s sharing of that music turned my heart and mind to thoughts of others, especially this year to those in the Ukraine.
WITH THANKS
My thanks to the young man in the parking lot of Price Chopper on Friday morning. I had just left the store pushing a shopping cart. I had stopped at Price Chopper for salmon but as always had picked up a number of items so had a grocery bag as I started for our car.
The young man who was on his way to collect shopping carts walked by and stopped, asking if I was almost to my car. When I said I was, he offered to take my shopping cart for me. I was thrilled because the walk from my car to the enclosure for the carts was a few feet away.
I know I should have wanted to walk for the exercise. But on this Friday morning, I was so pleased this young man offered to take my shopping cart.
As he turned to leave, he smiled and said so cheerfully, “Have an incredible day!” What a marvelous greeting and thoughtful offer.
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live and Massena a wonderful place to shop where caring workers offer to lend a helping hand and share wishes for an incredible day? I certainly think so.
AMAZING ARTISTRY
There was a visit to the Bombay post office before Christmas. As I walked to the window, I noticed the most delightful reindeer nearby.
The reindeer stood perhaps 3 feet tall and had been formed compete with antlers and a festive collar. The most amazing thing about this reindeer, though, was that it was made completely from priority mailboxes.
I asked Postmaster Christy if she had made this reindeer — she responded that she had made it, wanting to decorate the lobby for the holidays. Amazing! This reindeer was marvelous — I hope some of you were able to see it as well.
My heartfelt thanks to Postmaster Christy for sharing her creative talents with us. I hope there will be another creation for the arrival of spring or perhaps even for Valentine’s Day.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.”
— Anne Frank
