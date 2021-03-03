Until last year with concerns about safety and the novel coronavirus pandemic, I have always enjoyed stopping at local businesses to make purchases and visit with the wonderful north country clerks.
Many clerks have become friends — I thoroughly enjoyed stopping at Phil and Jackie’s on Main Street in Massena. Not only was I able to purchase the most marvelous gifts for family and friends, but I loved visiting with Jackie and Phil Sheehan and Luckie, too.
Seasons also was a favorite place to visit. There were wonderful gifts there and delicious coffee to enjoy — and visits with Marcia Curran and Tom Sullivan were times to be treasured.
There were always the most kind and friendly individuals behind the counter when I would stop at the Hogansburg post office on St. Regis Road. Tammy Artus was one of the postal clerks there who helped me a great deal. She guided me through the mailing of books to Africa, boxes to soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, boxes to our granddaughter at college and family in California.
And when it became my responsibility to mail the newsletter for a group I am part of, it was Tammy who guided me through that process successfully. I am grateful for her kind assistance, but I am most grateful to Tammy for introducing me to her cousin Rick Provost’s maple syrup.
I enjoy waffles and french toast for breakfast from time to time and was anxious to try Tammy’s suggestion of R and R Maple Syrup from Dickinson. I couldn’t believe the flavor of this maple syrup. It is absolutely the most delicious I have ever tasted.
Waffles aren’t my menu offering every morning, so I decided to try the maple syrup on ice cream after dinner. It was heavenly.
Tammy also has introduced me to maple cream, which I had never had previously. This was another delicious treat.
This past week, connections were made for the purchase of R and R Maple Syrup. Tammy mentioned as I purchased my syrup that her cousin was “in the sugar bush.” It is now time for the process to begin.
As I have enjoyed the maple syrup this week, I have thought about local businesses. I am sure there are other facilities locally that house maple syrup and boil the sap for the sweet deliciousness of the maple products.
I hope you take a moment and look in the stores or make contacts with neighbors and friends to purchase the local maple products. While supporting the diligent work of residents, we can also enjoy the heavenly taste of homemade maple syrup — and maple cream.
How grateful I am to live in the north country where maple products are home grown. My heartfelt thanks to Tammy for introducing me to this wonderful, absolutely delicious local product and thanks to her cousin Rick and all those individuals who work diligently to transform sap from the maple tree into the heavenly maple products sold locally.
POTSDAM PEN PAL
I realize I have mentioned my love for handwritten letters a number of times in this column. I feel so fortunate to have letters my grandmother had written my father when he was in college in the 1940s (or perhaps earlier).
Each letter is carefully written in her own hand. It is such fun to read her advice to my father.
I also treasure the letters I have from my mother who wrote regularly when I was in college and when we were first married. Each letter details her day. How marvelous to read and remember.
In early December, a lovely woman who lives in Potsdam called. The Clockman had worked on the clocks in her home, and there were new concerns about her clocks.
As I visited with her on the telephone, she mentioned a birthday. A card was sent and a note returned.
There have been a number of beautiful letters received from our Potsdam friend the past few months. Each one is a treasure.
The last letter arrived and began, “I think I have become a pen pal.” I absolutely loved that thought.
What fun to have a Potsdam pen pal in a pandemic. I hope we can continue sharing letters and our lives through our handwritten notes until we are able to visit in person once again.
My heartfelt thanks to Jean who writes the most beautiful letters from a nearby town. How grateful I am for my Potsdam pen pal.
What a joy it is to see a handwritten letter among the catalogs and bills that arrive in our mailbox. I would urge you to think of someone you haven’t seen in a while and write them a note sharing the news of your day.
GRATITUDE
In a recent interview on “GMA3,” Devon Franklin advised viewers to set a timer for a 60-second time period. He said we should use that 60 seconds to list your “trivial thanks.”
In this 60 seconds of gratitude, he suggested we list everything we could think of we were grateful for — such as toothpaste! I personally feel no expression of thanks is trivial. I am grateful for toothpaste as I remember a time when my mother sprinkled baking soda on my toothbrush for brushing.
I have tried it a few times since I heard this suggestion — I find it is a wonderful exercise to list your trivial thanks, as he called it. “It’s really hard to be grateful and down at the same time,” Mr. Franklin said, adding “gratitude improves your attitude.”
I loved that thought. I hope you do as well and will try a 60-second time period of gratitude this week.
DELICIOUS
A package arrived in our mailbox this week from the Legrand Coffee House. I ordered coffee and a mug from the company I had mentioned a few weeks ago. I wanted to support the young man Eric Legrand, a former Rutgers football player who had been paralyzed during a game. He has an amazing drive and desire to move forward — a truly remarkable young man.
His goal, the bag of delicious coffee tells us, is bringing communities together throughout the world with a cup of coffee. The inscription on his coffee states it is “your daily source of believe” as he promotes his positive thinking. I love his positivity, something he lives every day.
A postscript: The mug is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee, and the coffee is delicious — an added plus!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“A diamond is a chunk of coal that did well under pressure.”
— Henry Kissinger
