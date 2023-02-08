Over Coffee with Ellen: Connect with family and friends any way possible

We have never lived near family members on our mother’s side of the family.
Growing up, though, we were always close in spirit if not in miles. Our mother’s brother and cousins even shared what they would call a “round robin” letter. The letter detailed the activities of each family.
One envelope would hold the letters from each family member, who would then add their own letter. Our mother had one brother but four cousins, whose parents had died, and were raised as siblings.
On vacations, we would visit our cousins where time spent was special. Each summer we would travel to visit with their family, traveling to see our family as well.
Over the years, our time together decreased. We would share notes on Christmas cards and see one another as we celebrated the milestone events in our parents’ lives.
My cousin Christine, who now lives in New Hampshire, has been diligent in keeping our family ties close. A few years ago (before COVID-19), there was an invitation to meet in Burlington.
Other family members were able to join, including her brother, who had come from his home in Maine. We met for lunch and a time to reminisce.
During COVID-19, connections were made through the internet as we visited on Zoom. What fun! Letters were exchanged at Christmas, and pictures sent with emails as we kept in touch.
Last week, I received an email from my cousin asking if I would like to join her on Zoom, saying “It would be great to visit.” We communicated about possible times. And on Saturday, there was an invitation: “Zoom with Ellen.”
Initially as the time of quarantine and the pandemic began, I noticed an invitation for a Zoom meeting and another for a book study. I asked our youngest son who was teaching via Zoom at the time if it was something I could try.
He walked me through the procedure and made sure it was set up for use. How grateful I have been for this technology.
I understand those who are uncomfortable with an image on the screen. It is strange to see your face in a box with others on the screen.
It is especially strange to be in a book study and see your feline friend, Tigger, joining in (he seems to love Zoom sessions). And it is odd to watch as Tigger begins to snack on the hanging plant behind me as I am visiting and discussing the topic of the day with others.
There are ways, though, you can join without your image on the screen. I have no idea how that might be done. But I have seen initials, images of famous people and canine friends on the screen instead of a personal photo.
Although we have traveled to see our children, we aren’t traveling as much as we once did. I feel it is important to keep in touch with friends and family members. How important it is to be connected.
It would be perfect if you are able to connect in person and visit over coffee with friends. And if you have family members nearby, I urge you to spend time together and be grateful for that opportunity.
If you are unable to connect in person, I encourage you this week to call a family member or friend in Florida you haven’t talked to in some time and visit — catch up, keep connected.
Be bold; try connecting through Zoom (you can use a telephone, but I honestly had no success with a call for a Zoom connection!) or send a text or even visit through email or a FaceTime call. Stay connected with family and friends (we visited with a friend from Florida this week and have a connection in Massena to thank for this visit — what a joy!).
I am sure connecting with friends or a family member will bring joy to your life as well. Take a moment or two and connect, share, catch up and reminisce. Certainly, your day will brighten as you connect with others.
WARMEST WISHES
Gini Truax of Massena will celebrate her birthday Monday. You will usually find Gini with a camera in hand ready to capture the moment. Gini is always there for family members and friends and those in need.
With thanks, Gini, for all you do and warmest wishes for a wonderful birthday celebration. Have a great day. Enjoy!
REMINDERS
Have you noticed how many reminders we have of the weather conditions around us? A dear friend Ruth Johnstone of Helena loved music. She also loved to play the piano and had the most amazing skills at the keyboard.
There was one song, though, that she absolutely hated — the song “In the Bleak Midwinter.” The words that the wonderful poet Christina Rossetti wrote included the phrase, “snow had fallen/snow on snow.” Ruth would always tell me she didn’t need to be reminded of the snow that had fallen.
I thought of those words this week as snow fell on the weekend and temperatures dropped. Have you noticed every device you use or look at has a reminder that it is either cold or snowing?
When I turn on my phone, there is actually the image of snow falling. I honestly don’t need to see that because I can look through our window and see the snow actually falling.
I love living in the north country where there is a change of seasons. And I absolutely love to see the freshly fallen snowfall from the warmth and comfort of our living room. I am not as thrilled with the prospects of shopping in below zero temperatures or driving on snow covered roads.
My phone has audible alerts for weather advisories; the computer I am writing at today tells me across the screen that it is 28 degrees and cloudy. As I started my drive to Massena on Sunday morning, I noticed the area on my dashboard that tells me the temperature outside of the car had a snowflake beside that temperature.
I could see the snow falling. I needed no image of a snowflake on my dash to remind me of the weather nearby.
I love to look at the beauty of the day and am so grateful we have marvelous skilled snowplow drivers who make sure our roadways are cleared so quickly. But at least for me, I wish the artificial snowfall on my phone could be turned off.
I definitely don’t need reminders of “snow fallen/snow on snow”! Perhaps there could be a tulip image someplace as a sign of the hope of spring’s arrival. There also could be a “Spring Arrival” alert with a sound to announce how much time will lapse until warmer, coatless days!
SUPERMARET CONNECTIONS
What fun it is to shop and meet friends on a Sunday morning. There was a visit to Price Chopper on Sunday for The Gardener and myself. There were a few items needed and, on this trip, The Gardener’s carrying and lifting abilities were called upon.
As we left the seafood department, I heard my name. I turned around and there was Chris LaBrake, a gentleman I hadn’t had the opportunity to visit with in some time. We waved and said “Hello,” and both of us continued our shopping.
As we were leaving the frozen food aisle, there was Chris. We exchanged greetings again and caught up on our lives since we had last visited.
What a joy to see a friend and be able to connect on a Sunday in Massena. Thanks, Chris, for saying “Hello” and stopping to visit.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The only difference between stumbling blocks and stepping stones is the way in which we use them.”
— Anonymous
