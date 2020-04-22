Each week, I am more and more touched by the connections that are being made through technology and our “old school” means of communication. Saturday morning, I received a handwritten note.
The note was from a friend in Massena, her thoughts shared in a beautiful note card. More beautiful than the pictured card were the sentiments of a friend who took the time to locate cards in her home, find mailing addresses and express her thoughts about those to whom she was writing.
On a “normal” week, my friend Ruth and I see each other at least twice. And most weeks, there are numerous other occasions when we visit and work together.
After I received her note this week, we spoke together on the telephone. As we visited, Ruth told me she had sent nearly 40 handwritten cards to friends and neighbors.
What a marvelous way to reach out and express your care for friends. By this simple act, Ruth let each of us know how much she cared. And this week that meant a great deal.
Take a moment this week and write a note to a neighbor or family member. Place a stamp in the corner and mail your note “old school” as a tangible sign of your caring.
On Friday afternoon, my cellphone rang. I was startled since very few people actually use my cellphone to reach out — that phone is usually used for texting. It was a dear cousin, one I hadn’t seen or visited with in years.
The Clockman and I had traveled to Burlington to visit my cousin’s sister and brother, but she was unable to join us that day a few years ago. How marvelous to hear her voice.
She lives in Delaware. We visited and promised to keep in touch. How wonderful to be in touch with family and friends. Amazing!
If writing a note isn’t something you are able to do, take a moment this week and call someone — visit and catch up on the news of the day. Connect as you practice safe distancing.
PURE JOY
There were moments of joy this week. There has been joy each week as we have ordered our groceries online and stopped at the pickup area at Walmart. My heartfelt thanks to each one at Walmart (and at each store providing this service) who make our life so much safer.
And what a joy it is to take a virtual tour of Sunny View Greenery in Bombay (just down the road from our home). I had seen an ad for the greenery, and it mentioned a virtual tour.
I found the Greenery online and clicked on “Photo Tour.” If you want to be uplifted and find a bit of joy, take this virtual tour. The flowers are gorgeous and the music is delightful — such fun! Perfect on a Sunday afternoon or Monday morning, too.
Watching this definitely provides a feel-good moment. My thanks to Debbie for that.
And what joy our mailman brought. I ordered stamps from our mail carrier since a visit to the post office is not on our safe distancing agenda. I expected the usual flag stamps, which would have been fine.
When I looked in the envelope, there were the most beautiful flower stamps. They were literally a breath of fresh air — so spring-like. My heartfelt thanks, Keith, for sharing joy through a stamp purchase.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Our mail carrier, Keith Fletcher, celebrates a birthday Friday. He is an extraordinary gentleman. He is so pleasant, friendly and helpful.
He demonstrates his care and concern for each one as he delivers letters and packages through the hottest of days and snowstorms, too. How kind he is as he delivers our mail and now so many packages bringing the necessities of life to our home.
My warmest wishes, Keith, for only the best as you celebrate this year and for a wonderful year ahead.
AND ON MONDAY
Three marvelous women will celebrate their birthdays Monday. Louise Boyea, Jackie Sheehan and Martha Palmer will celebrate their special days then.
I miss Jackie (and Phil and Luckie, too!) at the store. It is always such a joy to visit with each of these terrific women.
I especially enjoy my times with Martha as we visit over coffee. My warmest birthday wishes to each of you as you celebrate this year. We will have to find a moment this summer to share coffee and cake!
OLD IS NEW AGAIN
It has been fascinating to watch television personalities, recording and movie stars, and dignitaries work through a time of being at home without hairdressers and specialists for makeup. This week, I heard one television personality share that her daughter had curled her hair after watching an online video. The video demonstrated how your hair could be curled by using a tie from a bathrobe or a scarf.
I smiled as I listened to the description, which sounded familiar. I then watched the video and knew that “everything old was new again.” Decades ago, my grandmother used strips of torn cloth to wrap around my hair making curls.
This 5-year-old was so excited then. My hair has always been straight. My mother braided my hair as a child, but I never had curls.
How thrilled I was when my grandmother carefully twisted my hair with the pieces of cloth to form curls. That process worked! I had curls using strips of material.
My grandmother preceded anything connected to the internet. How amazed she would be that her curling method has now made it to a TikTok instructional video.
There was definitely a smile on a weekday morning as I thought of a television personality utilizing my grandmother’s method of curling hair. Yes, everything old becomes new again.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Life becomes easier and more beautiful when we can see the good in other people.”
— Roy T. Bennett
