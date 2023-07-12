Cross-country cyclists are inspiring
Tom Graser

If you saw cyclists on West Orvis Street recently, it wasn’t a wrong turn in the recent Tour de France, but a 16-member group who were biking from Bloomington, Indiana traveling to Maine. Arrangements had been made prior to the cyclists’ journey for them to stay at Emmanuel Congregational Church on West Orvis Street as part of their cycling journey.

The group, deCycles, is comprised of 10 students with ages ranging from 13-20 and six adult staff members.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.