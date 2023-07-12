If you saw cyclists on West Orvis Street recently, it wasn’t a wrong turn in the recent Tour de France, but a 16-member group who were biking from Bloomington, Indiana traveling to Maine. Arrangements had been made prior to the cyclists’ journey for them to stay at Emmanuel Congregational Church on West Orvis Street as part of their cycling journey.
The group, deCycles, is comprised of 10 students with ages ranging from 13-20 and six adult staff members.
“Everybody had a job,” I was told.
Information provided about the group, says the group is a high adventure Christian youth group offering challenging bicycle tours. The group is based in Bloomington, Indiana and is sponsored by churches, community groups, businesses and private individuals in Indiana. Since the group’s beginning in 1970 they have traveled all over North America.
This past week I had the marvelous opportunity of visiting over coffee with Gary Van Kennen and Mary Jo Fairbanks, who were part of the welcoming committee for the visiting cyclists at the church.
Mary Jo explained that the cycling tour is a 23-day trip. When the group arrived in Massena, it was Day 15 of their trip. From Emmanuel they were headed to Burlington, Vermont which was a 103-mile trip, she said.
Gary VanKennen told me the group had contacted the church in Massena about the possibility of stopping on their 2023 tour. The group had said, Massena was scheduled as an overnight stop and requested spending the night at the church. Gary said the group had researched the area and knew all about Massena when they arrived.
DeCycles is described as a group that offers young people what was described as a “challenging” trip. The information from the group, which accompanied their request to stay in Massena, explained the mission of the group is to practice kindness and become stronger in their faith and “accomplish the seemingly impossible task of pedaling a bicycle 1500 miles in three weeks.”
I personally cannot imagine biking across the country on a 23-day trip. I cannot even imagine taking a trip for 23 days let alone transporting myself on a bicycle. My cycling now is on a stationary recumbent bike placed comfortably in our dining room. I am so impressed and completely in awe of the young people and their chaperones for undertaking this trip across the country.
“During the trip (the participants) are transformed in not only physical conditioning but in their ability to set their sights on a goal and achieve it,” Gary said.
Although the physical training aspect of this trip is very important, Gary VanKennen told me, it is the development of the “spiritual attitude” which is most important. He explained that this trip was “a pilgrimage of physical exertion and spiritual and mental resolve.” Through participation in this trip the participants, “learn teamwork and working hard to achieve a goal.”
The group had begun their day in Clayton. Some in Massena had spotted the group at Coles Creek as they made their way to Massena.
One high point, Mary Jo told me, was a cake from the Price Chopper bakery. The cycling team has a logo. Those at Emmanuel who welcomed the group had a cake made complete with the team’s logo on the cake icing. Mary Jo said the logo on the cake had been saved and packed to take with them. Part of Price Chopper’s decorating skills traveled with the cyclists as they pedaled their way to Maine.
One biker was about 30 years old and a doctor by profession. He had suffered two strokes and was unable to speak, but he could sing. Gary Van Kennan said that after dinner at Emmanuel, this gentleman was so appreciative of the dinner and fellowship, although he couldn’t speak, he went to the kitchen and sang his “Thank you” to those who had prepared the meal.
The group was welcomed to Massena by members of Emmanuel UCC Church with a dinner shared. They slept at the church with breakfast served before they left on the next part of their journey.
After dinner the cyclists shared their blessings including how the trip had changed them including learning the scientific way they approached cycling on the trip, learning about drafting and wind speeds. Those from Emmanuel I visited with were pleased with their time spent with this amazing group. The cyclists expressed their appreciation, too, for the welcome received from the North Country, Massena and everyone at Emmanuel. What a joy to know a group cycling from Indiana, stopped in Massena and were welcomed to the North Country. Isn’t the North Country a marvelous place to live – and visit whether on a bicycle or on an afternoon drive? I certainly think so.
WITH THANKS
My thanks to the young man in line behind me at Tim Horton’s on Main Street Friday. I love visiting over coffee and lunch with friends – especially at Tim Hortons. In recent months my visits have only been over coffee, which is absolutely fine with me. Friday I had a wonderful invitation from a faithful column reader to visit in person. We met at Tim Horton’s and since it was nearly noon, I ordered lunch.
A young man behind me in line was most helpful in making sure I had my lunch as ordered. I was so appreciative for his kind assistance. It is such a joy to live in the north country where those waiting in line are so kind and helpful.
EMPTY NEST
For those following the stories of the bird families in my life, the red-tailed hawk babies at Cornell in Ithaca that I have been watching on YouTube have left the nest. The hawks were born on March 30 and are now on their own.
The baby Phoebe’s who were born in the nest by our back door have grown. They are nearly the size of the parent birds, who are still feeding them. The Phoebe bird babies sit proudly on the edge of the nest and greet us as we leave our home, but remain in the nest.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK:
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein
