Dandelions better in vase of water than as a cup of coffee

Some people enjoy the taproot of dandelions in brewing a warm beveerage as a substitute for coffee or hot chocolate. Provided photo

A beautiful colored photo of a dandelion in full bloom in last week’s Courier Observer caught my eye. When I read in the caption that a dandelion might provide delicious coffee, I knew this was an article that must be read.

What wonderful memories I have of dandelions. I know there are many who work diligently to remove every dandelion from their lawns, and I believe it is categorized as a weed. I am definitely not the gardener who cares for our lawn, but I love to see the bright yellow blossoms of the dandelion — yet another sign of spring’s arrival in the north country.

