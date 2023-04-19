A beautiful colored photo of a dandelion in full bloom in last week’s Courier Observer caught my eye. When I read in the caption that a dandelion might provide delicious coffee, I knew this was an article that must be read.
What wonderful memories I have of dandelions. I know there are many who work diligently to remove every dandelion from their lawns, and I believe it is categorized as a weed. I am definitely not the gardener who cares for our lawn, but I love to see the bright yellow blossoms of the dandelion — yet another sign of spring’s arrival in the north country.
For me, though, the dandelion brings back the most marvelous memories of an earlier time. Our sons would pick the dandelions, bringing them into our home to give to me as a token of their love. What joy that handful of dandelion flowers brought! Our sons were perhaps 4 or 5 years of age with the art of flower picking still new to them.
In their defense, too, dandelions have very short stems. Each dandelion blossom would be picked with only the bloom itself in their hand to share. Each picked flower bouquet would be placed in a bowl of water where they would float for enjoyment.
When I think of dandelions and their benefits for food, I remember my mother-in-law, who attempted to instruct me in the benefits of dandelion greens. Like the article in the Courier Observer, she stressed the greens should be harvested before the yellow blossoms appear.
Dandelion greens never were on the menu in our home as a favorite food item. We enjoyed the dandelion blossom in our yard before consuming any of them.
The Courier Observer article, though, spoke of the benefits of using the dandelion as a hot beverage substitute or coffee. I read the article, which was written by a Cornell Cooperative Extension educator — certainly this would be a worthwhile suggestion.
I read about harvesting the root of the dandelion for dehydrating and grinding. I enjoy coffee as I am sure most of you realize, but I enjoy coffee from Tim Hortons or Dunkin’ and now the most delicious coffee beans our son brought as a gift from New York City.
It was certainly tempting to try coffee with the dandelion root — after all they can be found nearby. Then a thought struck me: If I harvest the roots for a hot beverage, there would no longer be bright yellow dandelion blossoms to enjoy on a north country spring day.
My thanks to the editor who selected the dandelion article for reading. What fun!
But I think I will continue to enjoy my morning brew from a purchased pound of coffee and leave the dandelion hot beverage for others to try. And I will continue to enjoy the beauty of the bright yellow dandelion and remember an earlier time when those flowers were picked in a small child’s hand for a loving gift to their parent.
ART ON THE SEAWAY
Sunday evening was an absolutely perfect north country spring night. The sky was blue and the temperature perfect for spending time outside. The Seaway website was checked for ships passing through Eisenhower Lock, and a trip to Massena was planned.
Unlike our earlier visit to the lock when it first opened for the season a few weeks ago, on Sunday the north parking lock had nearly a dozen cars parked along the fencing. Visitors included individuals, couples and families — a car parked near us appeared to have an entire family.
There were parents, children and grandparents. Many had their canine friends with them. We could hear locals visiting with strangers explaining the lock system and sharing the history of the Seaway. We had the opportunity on Sunday of seeing two ships: one, an ocean-going vessel; and the second one, having the most amazing artwork. The ship was the CSL St-Laurant.
Across the entire cabin area, which I read was the pilot house, was a painting of a Canada goose. We have seen logos painted on ships before, but never a painting of this size, which covered the entire pilot house of the ship. It was extraordinary.
I began to search information on the ship’s artwork and learned that it is called “The Sea Keeper/Gardien des eaux” and was created in 2017 by four Montreal artists as a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Canada and the 375th of the city of Montreal. The artists who created this marvelous work are Bryan Beyung, FONKI, Ankh One and Benny Wilding. My thanks to the shipping company for including this marvelous work of art on its ship and to the artists who undertook this truly amazing masterpiece.
Take a moment this week and stop at the north parking lot at Eisenhower Lock — you hopefully will see a ship pass through the lock system; you may meet the most wonderful friendly people; and you may have the opportunity to see the most amazing art on a ship in the lock before you.
COLUMN COMMENTS
It is always great fun to hear from column readers and learn their reactions to my sharing through this column. Last week, I suggested turning off your phone and listening to the beauty of the outdoors. Perhaps I should have emphasized listen to the sounds of nature in the north country.
My sister lives in Los Angeles. Yes, she reads NNY360 in her California home. When she read my suggestion, she commented, “I guess if I turn off my phone, our natural sounds are sirens!”
I am so grateful for life in the north country with daffodils, forsythia and dandelions are blooming and where birds can be heard chirping nearby. There are absolutely no sirens or loud noises as I type at my computer this morning. And I am grateful for that!
SANDWICH SHOP
Our son, who lives in New York City, sent a photo this week of a place where he had stopped. The huge sign across the front of the store told patrons it was the Bombay Sandwich Shop!
I smiled thinking about our town of Bombay where there is no Sandwich Shop. Perhaps this New York City enterprise would like to branch out and open the Bombay Sandwich Shop in Bombay.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.”
— Henri Nouwen
