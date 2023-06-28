With each day, there is a designated celebration we could enjoy.
Each of us has a birthday to celebrate and express our joy. For many of us, there are anniversaries. And over the past few weeks, there have been many graduation ceremonies with that day a moment to celebrate with joy.
Watching television news programs and talk shows, I have learned there are also multiple national day designations for each day. It is always great fun to have a national day designation to celebrate including National Spiderman Day, National Tofu Day, Homemade Pie Day, Baked Alaska Day and even Pink Cadillac Day.
For me, the absolute best designation is the one I read for today. This is National Day of Joy. The day is held the last Wednesday of June.
It is a day to celebrate the joy in my life; it would have been enough to make my day a very good one. I wanted to find out more about why a day would be designated to celebrate joy, so I read further.
This day is fairly new, started in 2019. It was created by caregivers of senior citizens in the group Comfort Keepers.
Since we lived hours away from my parents (they lived in Ithaca), there were caregivers through Comfort Keepers who cared for them on a regular basis. What joy they brought to my parents — and to their families. The caregivers became family.
It was the caregivers who bring joy who requested a National Day of Joy! The explanation I read of this day said the caregivers had seen the effect joyful moments had on their clients. The day was established because these same caregivers wanted a day dedicated for people to discover ways, new ways to make them happy — joyful.
I realize many are dealing with difficulties in their lives, but hopefully you too can see joy today. Perhaps in the sip of coffee or tea in the morning or by the birds flying to the nest nearby to feed their young or the beauty of a flower or the joy of a purring feline friend.
Although most connect joy with happiness, to me joy is so much more. Joy is a complete feeling of pleasure. Joyfulness, at least for me, has nothing to do with material possessions or prestige, but in the ability to rejoice with the warmest of hugs. After our COVID-19 quarantine and fist bumps and elbow touches, the warm hug on St. Regis Road on a Saturday morning touched my heart — yes, it brought joy.
Kind words and a listening ear bring joy, and Richard’s greeting and a smile across the parking lot at Walmart always make my day a joyful one.
Take a moment today and look for what gives you joy — the love of family, a call or text from family members, and a kind hello from a gentleman behind the counter in the Price Chopper meat department.
A suggestion for the celebration of this National Day of Joy after telling the reader to learn to rejoice in all times and discover even the smallest events in our lives is the suggestion that we become the source of joy. Celebrate this day.
I hope you do find joy as you become a source of joy. Today is certainly a wonderful day to share a smile or a kind word and be the reason for someone’s joy. Have a wonderful, joyful day!
OUR THEME SONG
Many television programs and movies can be identified by their theme songs. There are some theme songs that after hearing just a few notes, we know immediately what program is about to be seen.
Last week, I heard what I thought was an interesting concept. The television talk show host read a study that told viewers that individuals should each have a theme song. Their theme song could be more than just the theme of our personal lives but would also be helpful to listen to as we shopped, to exercise with or just help us get through the day, the study explained.
The question was asked what we thought our own theme song might be. Have you ever thought about what your theme song might be? Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” came to mind.
There is a new song I have heard briefly but loved: “It’s a beautiful Day.” The words include thanks for sunshine, rain and, yes, thanks for joy. What fun!
Or perhaps on this National Day of Joy, my theme song should be Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”! When I was able to listen to CDs in the car, a favorite was always India Arie’s “There’s Hope.” What a terrific song.
As I thought about music, though, to live my life to, a local skilled musician’s work came to mind. I would love to have an entire play list of the music of Massena’s James C. Phillips. Any of this gentleman’s postludes on a Sunday morning would be extraordinary.
And on a particularly difficult day, how uplifting would Jimmy Phillips “Stars and Stripes” or his “1812 Overture” be? His music is marvelous — yes, arrangements for a personal theme song.
Take a moment this week and think about your theme song. Search your CDs, vinyl records or perhaps online and play the song as you travel the north country roads or do the laundry. What fun to have a theme song you could call your own.
S’MORE RESPONSE
My niece (who reads the column in California) was most concerned about the size of the pictured gourmet, homemade marshmallow that accompanied my column last week (thanks to my editor for this fun inclusion of the marvelous photo). I can honestly say I have never enjoyed a homemade, gourmet marshmallow, but it certainly looked like it would make the ultimate s’more!
My apologies to the readers who were concerned about the safety of the tabletop fire pit. One faithful column reader sent a note saying, “I was almost in shock as I read about the tabletop fire pit! Adding an accelerant!! In the house?? Yikes!!”
I must assure you that we followed the instructions and used the utmost caution. The container is heavy, thick and fireproof with a metal lid for extinguishing the flame.
We sat the fire pit in our fireplace for added safety. Yes, we have a fire place, but we don’t use it during hot, summer months so the fire pit was perfect.
An added fire pit note “The CBS Deals” on the Saturday morning television program actually included the same Tabletop Fire Pit in its deal offerings this week — at a reduced cost! What fun to think others are also trying the tabletop fire pit!
Enjoy — following safety regulations! I appreciate your concern and will make sure safety is always followed.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.”
— Henri Nouwen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.