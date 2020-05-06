As I am sure most of you know from our visits both literally over coffee and through this column each week, I do enjoy a cup of coffee.
Dan Henry of Massena still makes the best coffee (with the friendship shared from Dan and his beautiful family making the coffee even more special). And time visiting on a Sunday morning at Guy’s Diner was always such a treat. Coffee shared with our family in New York City or Mount Kisco always touches my heart.
This week, our son Gregg shared a video of a former student of his demonstrating the art of creating dalgona coffee. I don’t fully understand watching random videos of the activities of others, but this was our son’s former student and it involved coffee. I watched as the young man worked diligently to purchase the right coffee cup and ingredients and stir and whisk and mix to create this specialty coffee.
The end result appeared somewhat lacking. The young man’s coffee mug was white, filled with a milk mixture. His coffee addition didn’t appear to even color the milk. The Sunday edition of the Watertown Times described dalgona coffee as being a whipped beverage and fun to drink.
I smiled and thought it might have been easier to make an entire pot of rich, delicious coffee for drinking. I have always found drinking coffee to be just that — fun to drink — and I have personally found no need for a frothy, whipped beverage.
As I read the article in the Life and Livelihood section on Sunday, I was fascinated that beside making bread those at home practicing safe distancing also were making global coffees. I read the entire article, paying close attention to each recipe for a coffee from throughout the world. Although reading about the coffee offerings was fascinating, I honestly had no desire to clip the recipes and try any one of them.
I am absolutely thrilled that I was able to purchase my ground coffee for brewing at Dunkin’ near our home in March. And each time I have placed an order for our Walmart grocery pickup, I have been able to purchase my favorite ground coffee. In this recipe, there is no need for added seasonings, milk products (including sweetened condensed milk) or specialty coffees.
It is great fun to think of coffee brewing as trending. However, I will continue to brew my coffee throughout the day and evening and enjoy each cup of black coffee while at home but will not attempt to repeat the process demonstrated in the video shared for dalgona coffee! I will leave that exercise to others this week.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Our neighbor Ken Smallman will celebrate his birthday Thursday. Ken and his wife, Carole, are terrific neighbors and friends. My warmest sentiments are sent across the road this week as I wish you only the best as you celebrate your birthday tomorrow.
WITH THANKS
My heartfelt thanks to each one on the frontlines caring for those who are battling COVID-19: doctors, nurses and each one associated with doctors’ offices and hospitals. This also goes for doctors and dentists who are dealing with patients in need and appointments now canceled.
My thanks once again this week for each one who is part of the team at Walmart (and each store assisting with pickup orders and deliveries). We have been using the Walmart pickup service.
What an amazing service, and how fortunate we are to be able to use it. I would like to thank each one personally who is selecting our groceries and who kindly places it in the trunk of our car.
Unfortunately, I have no idea who is shopping for us each week and, on most occasions, there is no name tag showing through coats and masks. Please know how much your diligent work means.
SPRING PARADE
My two sisters both live in California. The weather in Bombay is much different than what they experience in sunny California. I enjoy sending them phone photos of snow on a wintry day and recently of spring flowers.
This spring as I am sure we have all looked for signs of hope with spring’s arrival, I have taken photos of each new sign of the season. Everyone has received photos of crocus, daffodils and this week our forsythia bush in full bloom. My sister responded to the photo sent: “We don’t have the parade of spring blossoms you do.”
I absolutely loved that phrase. I hadn’t thought of our signs of spring as a “parade of spring.”
Isn’t the north country a marvelous place to live where we can enjoy that parade of spring blossoms and marvelous signs of hope with birds hatching and trees budding? I certainly think so.
QUOTATION
Today I have found a quotation from Robert G. Ingersoll as my Thought for the Week. Hopefully some of you remember this gentleman’s name from a previous column, too.
I grew up in Dresden, a small community on Seneca Lake in New York’s Finger Lakes region.
As I would walk (with my mother and sisters) to school, the post office, church or store or to a friend’s house (everything in Dresden was within walking distance and with sidewalks guiding our path), we would walk by a house that was closed.
A simple sign on the door told passersby that that home was the birthplace of Robert G. Ingersoll (1833 to 1899).
As a small child, I only knew that a famous person was born there. The house was boarded with no signs of life around.
An entire set of books written by Robert Ingersoll was discovered in my father’s study.
I learned that this man was known for his eloquence and a sense of justice advancing reason in his writings and speeches.
A few years ago, our family traveled to Dresden for a wonderful weekend together with this columnist having the opportunity of reliving memories in this delightful town.
One stop on our weekend schedule was at the R.G. Ingersoll Birthplace Museum.
Yes, now that once-closed building has been transformed into a marvelous museum.
The two-story structure contains historic artifacts and displays including recordings of Mr. Ingersoll by Thomas Edison. What fun!
And what fun to discover an Ingersoll quote to share on a Wednesday morning.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“We rise by lifting others.”
— Robert G. Ingersoll
