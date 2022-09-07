Sunday afternoon, The Gardener checked the St. Lawrence Seaway website for possible ships that might go through the locks that day.
I called the Seaway telephone number as well. There were ships listed to pass through Eisenhower Lock at about 5:30 p.m.
There was a stop at Subway at the Speedway Plaza (what friendly, kind clerks where behind the counter Sunday afternoon). With our supper in readiness, we went to Eisenhower Lock.
In recent weeks, there have been a few cars at the overlook watching the ship’s passage with many evenings only our car to wait and watch. Sunday evening, though, the parking lot was full. Cars lined the front fence with some parked in the center of the parking lot.
Children, babies, young people, couples and what appeared to be grandparents all waited with anticipation (dogs, geese and seagulls also were part of the crowd at the lock on Sunday!). There were pickup trucks with the most amazing seating complete with stools for dangling feet, cars and kayaks and motorcycles.
Everyone had a phone in hand taking pictures of this amazing sight. Some even took a picture of the board describing the activities of the lock as the ships pass through.
There was excitement as a beautiful ship entered the lock. One child with parents and grandparents nearby jumped up and down excitedly announcing to everyone nearby:
“It’s huge. It’s huge!”
(The ship was most impressive, but the next one we saw on Sunday was actually “huge,” barely fitting into the lock. It was a lengthy process as the ship was guided carefully into the lock.)
I, too, took pictures, sharing them with family in New York City; Washington D.C.; Connecticut; Singapore; and California.
The response was immediate with comments, “Beautiful and I’m envious — jealous!”
How grateful we are that our lives brought us to the north country.
The lock system is fascinating, and ships passing a spectacular beauty.
And what fun to be able to enjoy the north country and St. Lawrence Seaway with others excited about the sights of the north country.
We are so grateful for the overlook parking lot and drive along the Seaway to watch the ships from around the world traveling through the north country waterway.
JOY OF CONNECTING
This has been a marvelous week. There have been connections made in person with a friend I have known for years and haven’t visited with for the past two years.
And a wonderful connection was made with a young man I met on Zoom during the past few years as we stayed close to home. What joy both visits were.
My friend and I met for coffee at Tim Hortons just a week ago. I had mentioned her single cup of coffee consumption.
She had her coffee with me as we shared. How thoughtful!
We enjoyed our coffee and caught up on the news of the day and shared our thoughts on life. How much it meant that this woman took time from her busy schedule to meet for coffee and share time together.
The meeting of a new friend touched my heart. I have been so fortunate to be able (with thanks to our son Gregg) to join a local Massena group on Zoom each week during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As we joined on Zoom, there were connections made. New friends were made (all with Massena connections) now living in Rochester, one I believe near Syracuse and in India.
We visited during a virtual coffee hour connecting and sharing. The young man from India has Massena ties and was visiting friends here recently before attending school in New York City.
I was able to meet this gentleman in Massena with a friend at her office last week. Yes, we visited over coffee with homemade lemon zucchini cake my friend had made (which was delicious).
The young man I had only seen the past two years in a small square image on my iPad was waiting at the door.
He opened the door, and I was greeted with a warm hug. The greeting touched my heart.
I was absolutely thrilled to be able to visit in person. Through Zoom during a pandemic, I have had the marvelous opportunity of meeting so many new friends.
And on Thursday morning, through the kindness of mutual friends, this young man from India and I were able to meet, enjoy coffee together and visit in person.
What a joy!
How wonderful to have friends in Massena who welcome everyone even this columnist from Bombay and friends from India. Thanks, Judy, for connections and the joy of new friendships.
BIRTHDAY WISHES
Courier Observer reporter Bob Beckstead will celebrate his birthday tomorrow. What a terrific gentleman and fine journalist.
Have a great birthday, Bob! My warmest wishes for only the best as you celebrate.
COFFEE WORKOUT
A friend sent a text complete with a photo telling me that when she saw this picture, she had thought of me. The picture was a workout tip, which involved drinking coffee! I was definitely interested.
The tip said coffee drinkers should “get really heavy coffee mugs!”
A few weeks ago, my friend Gini gave me the huge coffee mug that I can barely lift. After receiving the workout tip from my friend, the large mug was weighed — it weighs more than 2 pounds!
Perhaps I should begin drinking my cup of coffee in that huge mug. I wonder if that would count as lifting a weight.
MEMORIES
Another faithful column reader sent a link to a news item she thought I might be interested in. This reader remembered my mention recently of the words of a chef that we weren’t supposed to think of a stain from food on our clothing as a stain but a memory.
The article told readers that Heinz was launching a fashion line that features ketchup stains.
The stains are already on the clothing when you make the purchase.
Heinz said the “patches were not a stain but a statement,” to which the column reader added “maybe a memory!”
I cannot imagine buying clothing with a stain already in place, but what fun to connect it with thoughts on an earlier column.
I think I will continue to make my own memories or statements as I enjoy my coffee and dessert and purchase my clothing unstained.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“If we learn nothing else from this tragedy (9/11), we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.”
— Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl
