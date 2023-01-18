Our Christmas decorations have all been put away in readiness for the celebration next year.
There is a large bowl of Christmas cards and shared notes on the table in the dining room, though. As I am sure the readership of this column realizes by now, I love to receive a handwritten note any time of the year.
But Christmas greetings always mean a great deal. The notes written and cards selected mean so much to me, they should be kept for rereading and remembering.
My concern, though, is how to save the cards received. I feel so fortunate to have received so many beautiful cards.
Others told me that “nobody sends cards anymore.” I am so glad that statement was not true with those I know.
My mother-in-law (who was very creative) made the loveliest ornaments for a Christmas tree from cards she received. She also made a beautiful small house from cards.
She attempted to instruct me in how to make this card house that a very special gift could be placed in it for giving. I hate to admit it, but her instructions were something I honestly cannot complete successfully. If you saw my attempt at a card house, you would ask if I made it but not comment on what a lovely card creation.
My concern is not only how to save the cards sent but, more importantly, how to save the wonderful notes shared. There were so many handwritten notes this year — some from column readers remembering The Gardener and even Tigger in their greetings. How wonderful.
I plan to save the cards and hopefully look at them throughout the coming year. As I look at a card, I’ll call that individual or perhaps even write a note or send a card. What fun to receive a greeting on a day for no expected reason except friendship and caring.
I would urge you, too, to save your cards this year and keep in touch with friends nearby and those who live at a distance. And if you didn’t receive cards, take a moment and send a “Thinking of You” card randomly to a friend. What a joy to receive a card on a Wednesday morning in the middle of January or June.
WINTER WONDERLAND
What a joy as I drove home last week to pass a house nearby and watch as a young man and an adult skating on a rink. The rink appeared to be one that perhaps had formed naturally or was even flooded to provide a surface for skating. The two individuals skating had what appeared to be hockey sticks as they enjoyed a beautiful north country day in January.
The sight reminded me of a time when our now-grown sons were young. The Gardener would flood our backyard, providing a skating rink for outdoor activities on a chilly winter day.
I realize there are numerous arenas where skating is also enjoyed, but the sight of an adult and younger individual skating together enjoying a rink near the home nearby brought such joy as an earlier time was remembered. I was thrilled to realize others still enjoy time outdoors in the north country.
WARMEST WISHES
Pat McKeown celebrates her birthday today. When I first met this amazing woman, she was the editor of the Massena Observer. It was Editor McKeown who had a plan for news coverage, which included this columnist.
My heartfelt thanks, Pat, for asking me to cover the beautiful people in the community where we live. I thank you, too, for the time you spent in sharing your journalism knowledge with me — literally correcting my hard copy with markers.
Your instructions on what should be included in a lead and what stories are one picture stories or perhaps two has stayed with me. And for that I am most grateful.
My warmest wishes today for a wonderful birthday and only the best in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, Pat.
DELIGHTED FELINE
Our Christmas decorations have all been put away for another year. Lights, tinsel, musical houses and snow globes are all now safely packed in their respective boxes.
There are numerous seasonal pillows that I have enjoyed placing in our living room. Usually, the pillows are placed on our couch.
There is a stuffed chair nearby where this year I placed a large red Christmas pillow. I honestly didn’t think about the placement other than I thought it added a festive touch to our living room.
This week, I put all the holiday pillows away, too. The chair is now completely empty.
I had forgotten about our feline friend, Tigger, and his association with this chair. He had always enjoyed sitting nestled in a corner of the chair with his paws laying across the arm. For the past month, Tigger hasn’t been in that chair.
With the removal of the pillow, Tigger immediately returned to his spot in the corner of the chair. I guess he is not a fan of red Christmas pillows that share the joy of the season. Next year, the pillows will all be placed on the couch with the chair left for our feline friend’s enjoyment.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The more generous we are, the more joyous we become.”
— William Arthur Ward
