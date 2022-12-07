What a beautiful sight this week.
Monday evening, we drove down Route 95 to State Route 37. What a spectacular sight.
Speedway Plaza on Route 37 is holding its first light show this year. We were instructed to turn our radio to 105.5 FM.
As we came to Route 37, music could be heard from the station and we could see the lights at Speedway flashing in sync to the music played. Amazing!
Every building in the plaza had a flashing lighted tree or ornament attached with lights shining brightly and flashing joyfully! What spectacular beauty.
We then started back on Route 95 and drove to Bombay. Our destination was the home of Nancy and Curt Smith on Route 95 across from the post office in the heart of downtown Bombay.
The lights and displays at their home also were amazing. There were snowmen and lighted trees.
The Grinch even makes an appearance. What fun their display is and so beautiful, too.
These two displays were wonderful, but we were also impressed by the beauty of the decorated homes as we drove from one light show to the other. The Bombay Park as you turn on 95 toward Moira also had decorated lighted trees.
Homes nearby and throughout the town were decorated with spectacular beauty. My heartfelt thanks to each one who worked diligently so we could enjoy the beauty of the lights of Christmas on a north country evening.
RETIREMENT
“Are you retired?” was the question asked by the woman on the telephone as I worked to complete a questionnaire. I thought about it, I don’t feel retired. And then I wondered what I might retire from.
After college graduation, I taught in an elementary school. I taught for two years in Ohio before The Gardener (then The Teacher) and I moved to our Bombay home.
There were two more years of teaching before I left the profession to stay at home as a full-time wife and mother of two sons. Perhaps that would be considered retirement, but could I actually retire after four years of work? I honestly don’t believe so.
I have many jobs that require work on my part during the week and, yes, even on the weekend, but all are volunteer. Playing the organ in our church, putting together the newsletter and directing the choir are all volunteer jobs.
I write this column and love sharing news of the community and the goings on in my life and yours with readers. But since I am still writing for the Courier Observer, I don’t think I would consider myself retired. I also don’t think there would be an engraved watch or retirement dinner for any of these occupations.
Have you ever thought about your day’s work, and would you consider your life a life in retirement? As we prepare meals or shop for items needed in our homes or care for family and our feline friends, would we consider ourselves retired?
I wonder! I hope there are answers this week about what might actually be considered a life of retirement.
CARD CONNECTIONS
Last week, I mentioned in this column I had not been able to find boxed Christmas cards this year. I received a telephone call on Wednesday. There was no name or number on my phone as it rang, but I answered interested to see who might be trying to reach us.
It was a lovely woman named Cheryl, a representative of the Hallmark greeting card company. She said she had just finished reading this column and wanted to offer her assistance in my search for boxed Christmas cards.
How kind she was. I was amazed at her call!
I was so impressed that this woman was concerned about my desire to find cards that she found my telephone number and made the call to share the information she had about where cards could be found. How very thoughtful.
She told me there were boxed cards at Walgreens and in the greeting card aisle at Walmart, near the boxed note cards. I had only looked in the aisles designated for Christmas decorations within the store complex. That was where I had found them previously, but this year I wasn’t able to find the cards in any aisle designated for Christmas decorations and ornaments.
After a second trip to locate cards, I called the store and asked about its location. I was told some decorations including cards could be found in the Farm and Garden section.
I had never thought about that. I looked on Sunday and found the most beautiful cards — I was able to locate cards in the stationery aisle as Cheryl had suggested; I found some in the Farm and Garden section and in Walgreens, too.
I am sure you saw the beautiful Hallmark card at the top of the column last week. My editor had added that photo to the column.
I loved the image of a snow globe. Snow globes bring me such joy — I have a collection of various snow globes some are musical and some have added candles.
What fun! This week, I discovered the most beautiful package of cards in Price Chopper — they are Hallmark and depict a snow globe with wishes for Christmas Joy!
My thanks to Cheryl and for each one who shared suggestions on where I could find cards this week. How pleased I am to know there are cards available in stores throughout Massena and we can connect through warm Christmas greetings.
My cards have been purchased and now each message to dear friends will be written and mailed as I reconnect with so many through the sending and receiving of cards. What a joy — I have already received the most beautiful card with a handwritten note from a friend I haven’t visited with in a long time. There are connections through cards.
ANNIVERSRY WISHES
Our neighbors Carole and Ken Smallman will celebrate their anniversary on Saturday. Carole and Kenny are always there for us, whatever the need might be, even keeping track of lights left on.
My warmest wishes to you both for a wonderful anniversary and only the best in the year ahead. Have a great day! Happy Anniversary!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.”
— Cynthia Ozick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.