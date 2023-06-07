Reading is an absolute joy for me.
Books have been part of my life since my earliest memories.
Before I learned how to read, my parents and grandparents would read to me.
What a special memory.
Both of my parents were avid readers.
Our home was filled with books.
When we were closing their home, we donated truckloads of books to a library in a nearby town.
They were just starting the library.
And after a few trips with books to share, we were told we had contributed enough to give the library a marvelous beginning.
Although English was not my grandmother’s first language, she loved to read.
A fond memory of my grandmother was at her kitchen table where she would begin her day reading with a coffee cup in hand.
She would first grind the coffee beans in a beautiful cast iron coffee grinder — one that now has a place of honor in our kitchen.
I thought my grandfather was a learned man — he knew everything about every country in the world.
Later, I learned he had to leave school at an early age to support his parents.
His knowledge was gained through reading National Geographic magazines.
There are books in our Bombay home on the couch nearby with bookmarks indicating where I had just read.
Books are on the coffee table and the table near a chair across the room.
There is a book on the table that I had taken on a trip to Massena to read while waiting in the car.
I generally prefer nonfiction titles and autobiographies.
Recently, a friend in Massena gave me a book that she said paralleled the lives of myself and my two sisters.
It was a fictional story but great fun — and, yes, it paralleled our lives.
After expressing my pleasure with this book, my friend gave me the entire series of 45 books!
I have a few to read to complete the series — I am on book two!
For years, I visited the Massena Library for my book selections.
There was even a bookmobile that would stop by the post office near the bridge over the St. Regis River in Hogansburg.
This week, I discovered a marvelous “lending library” within a mile of our home.
The Gardener and I drove down Kavanaugh Corners (across the road and down the road a piece from our home).
Although as you turn from Route 95 onto Kavanaugh Corners there are two simple signs telling you there is a “Book Swap” ahead, I never connected that with a Book Box.
As we drove to our destination at the end of the road, I noticed what I thought were Book Boxes.
I asked my Chauffeur to drive closer and stop.
Yes, on Kavanaugh Corners there are two wonderful Book Boxes with the simple statement on the front of each “Read and Return.”
I have seen Book Boxes for swapping on national television news programs but have never seen one locally.
The boxes are beautiful and packed full of books.
The titles all looked fascinating.
On this trip, I didn’t select one since I have numerous books at home that should be finished and have just given my intention of joining a book study.
My heartfelt thanks to the neighbors involved with this amazing project.
I am thrilled there are books available for reading and sharing here in Bombay — just across the road.
I hope you will plan a trip this week to Kavanaugh Corners and stop there to make a selection for your next book to read.
‘WOW’ MOMENT
Last Wednesday, I was at a function in Massena in a completely different role than the one through this column.
On that day, my job description was definitely not a columnist.
A woman came up to me and introduced herself, and we began to visit about the day and the people nearby.
When she introduced herself, I also gave her my name.
As we were visiting, the woman I had just met stopped suddenly and repeated my name and then asked if I was the one who writes the column “Over Coffee with Ellen”!
I smiled telling her I certainly was.
I was so touched by this woman’s support and expression of joy over our connections.
I sat at the table as she left, amazed by the connection with another through the printed page.
Yes, my “Wow” moment of that day was meeting a delightful woman named Shirley.
How grateful I am for this column and the marvelous, supportive people of the north country who read and remember.
KINDNESS SHARED
After supper Sunday evening, The Gardener decided to go to the garden to water his new seedlings.
He called from the back door.
I went to our back door to find out what he wanted me to see.
On our back step was the most beautiful arrangement of flowers in a lovely planter — the perfect size for our steps.
Although we had not heard anyone bringing this wonderful gift, when I saw it I knew immediately who had shared the flowers on a Sunday evening.
I called to express our thanks.
Yes, a wonderful friend who lives on State Road had stopped and left his gift.
How thoughtful and kind this gentleman is — he is always there for each one.
And on a Sunday evening, he made our day such a joy.
Yes, this was definitely a “Wow” moment.
I was amazed to think this friend would bring a planter as a gift.
How grateful we are.
Isn’t it wonderful to live in the north country where friends think of others and share the most marvelous beautiful gifts on a Sunday evening?
I certainly think so.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.”
— Karl Barth
