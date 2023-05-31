My mother always had something nice to say about everyone she met.
She also encouraged her daughters to do the same.
“There is always something nice you can say,” she would tell us pointing out that one thing we could say to encourage a friend or stranger we had just met.
Tomorrow, a new month begins.
With the beginning of June, we have a new calendar designation to celebrate.
Thursday (June 1) has been designated as National Say Something Nice Day.
I smiled when I saw the listing of an act our mother advocated now set aside as a national day to celebrate.
I decided to read more about this special day to share this week.
I learned the idea came from the mayor of North Charleston, South Carolina, in 2006.
Mayor Keith Summey wanted to have a day set aside to encourage people to focus on good and to spread kindness with good words.
The day was established to celebrate the power of complimenting others, I read.
Through compliments and our words, we are told, we can make the world a beautiful place by brightening someone’s day with a kind word or a compliment.
I agree completely but hope each word is spoken from the heart with sincerity.
I also caution you to make sure your words are always truthful.
It is amazing when you look for something “good” to say about someone whom you meet during the day, what you actually see and can find to compliment.
My mother would tell me to look for and find at least one thing to compliment with each one I would meet.
There are smiles, a beautiful blouse or a helping hand shared in the checkout aisle.
The information I was reading about this day concluded by saying that with a kind word or compliment, we would help the individual receiving the compliments feel happiness and joy.
I would add that a word of positivity shared also would bring the one speaking (or perhaps texting) joy as well.
Celebrate June 1 and the beginning of a new month.
With that celebration, I would urge you to also celebrate National Say Something nice Day.
Share a heart-felt compliment and smile, knowing your day and that of another has been made a bit better with a shared kind word.
WARMEST WISHES
Our neighbor and friend Pat Edwards celebrates her birthday Saturday.
What terrific neighbors Pat and her husband, Keith, are.
It is always such a joy to visit with them both.
Pat is an amazing woman. She is so very talented — a wonderful pianist, organist and vocalist.
She taught music and was involved with musical groups throughout the north country.
My warmest wishes, Pat, for a wonderful birthday and only the best as you celebrate this year.
WOW MOMENTS
A quote by actor William Shatner caught my eye recently.
“I probably say ‘Wow’ more now than when I was a child,” he said.
At the age of 90, Mr. Shatner traveled into space — yes, definitely a “Wow” moment.
As we spent a few moments at Eisenhower Lock this weekend, I thought about “Wow” moments in my life.
As I watched children playing, families gathering, ships passing, Canada geese parents with their gosling infants, I knew these should be “Wow” moments, too.
As you step into your yard and see the beauty of the north country — green grass, blue sky and the beauty of flowers nearby and parent birds growing each day — take a moment and, yes, be awestruck and utter that simple word “Wow!”
As we watched the space station glide across the sky Sunday evening, I am always awestruck by its enormity.
How could that tiny dot gliding across the sky hold people and equipment flying so far and yet so near?
When a message arrives on my phone from a friend in India or on Wilson Hill, I am awestruck and, yes, now I will utter that simple word “Wow.”
Walking to the kitchen in our home to make coffee is also a “Wow” moment.
Take time this week and think about how incredible our lives are.
Let’s join Mr. Shatner in saying “Wow” more than when you were a child!
MASSENA BANNERS
Recently, I mentioned in this column the banners throughout Massena (and Waddington, too) honoring veterans.
I soon realized I wasn’t able to read the names and look closely at each picture while driving.
I was able to have The Gardener (now The Chauffeur) drive through Massena while I looked at and honored each veteran pictured.
A faithful column reader mentioned the banners and said she also couldn’t drive and look at the banners.
“Maybe I should park and then take a walk,” she told me.
What a wonderful idea.
Perhaps this week we should all drive to Main Street, park our cars and walk through the village honoring each veteran pictured.
I love the idea of walking on Main Street.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks.”
— James Allen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.